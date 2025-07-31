Snoop Dogg, rapper, pop culture icon, and surprise voice actor in The Garfield Movie, has set his sights on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, seriously. The 53-year-old legend, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., recently posted AI-generated images on Facebook showing himself suited up as Venom, locked in combat with Spider-Man. The caption was a casual, “Who agrees I should be the new Venom?”

You can probably guess what happened next. The comment section exploded with a mix of support, confusion, and comedy gold. One fan deadpanned, “Weed and AI is a wild combo.” Another pitched an entirely different Marvel character: “Snoop. I would like to see you as our new Luke Cage.” But perhaps the most cutting came from someone who commented, “Totally disagree. I don’t think Venom can Crip walk.”

And then there was the comment that everyone agreed with: “I don’t see Venom. I see somebody who should be playing Sho’Nuff.”

Okay, brutal. But true.

Image Credit: Facebook/SnoopDogg

Now, while it’s clear the internet isn’t exactly ready to hand Snoop the symbiote suit, the idea of him joining the MCU isn’t completely out there. Maybe just not as Eddie Brock or Venom. But a role in Tom Holland’s more grounded, street-level Spider-Man universe? That’s more realistic.

The MCU seems to be pivoting Spidey toward his roots. Gone are the multiverse meltdowns and world-ending stakes. The next Spider-Man film, Brand New Day, is shaping up to be more local — you know, actually friendly and neighborhood. And with Jon Bernthal officially returning as Frank Castle (aka The Punisher), things are getting grittier.

Bernthal confirmed his return during a fan interaction at Washington State Summer Con. When congratulated on his role in the new Spider-Man film, he simply nodded and said, “Thank you.” Then when asked if the film would reference The Amazing Spider-Man #129 — the comic where Punisher first appeared in 1974 — he replied, “I hope so.”

That comic book history runs deep. And it’s great fan service. But the big question isn’t about Castle. It’s how the MCU plans to bring this ultra-violent antihero into a franchise known for high school drama and LEGO Death Star builds. Bernthal’s Punisher doesn’t pull punches. And Holland’s Spider-Man… does. So something’s gotta give.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

But if Marvel’s building a world of gritty, street-level characters, there might be room for someone like Snoop Dogg. Not as a symbiote-hosting antihero, but as a local crime boss, an informant with deep connections, or even a parody role to keep things light. Something that plays to his strengths, which are charisma, comic timing, and a voice you’d recognize in your sleep.

Of course, that risks leaning into stereotypes. But with the right script and tone, it could work. Think of him as the MCU’s version of Iceberg Slim meets Uncle Snoop from Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party. If you laughed at that sentence, you know exactly what we mean.

Just don’t expect to see him slathered in black goo and doing backflips through the skyline anytime soon. Tom Hardy might be out, but Venom still deserves a solid setup, not a meme moment.

Still, we are totally ready for Snoop Dogg kicking it in Queens with Spider-Man, Daredevil, and Punisher. We’d probably watch that.

