Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle cocks, locks, and unloads in Disney+’s The Punisher: One Last Kill. Yet this stands as one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s most bizarre productions, as it’s painfully obvious this was meant to be a movie before being repackaged as a special – no matter what the official PR spin insists. This whole thing feels smooshed and condensed within an inch of its life, lacking any real identity or purpose.

The city is out of control, but Frank isn’t doing what Frank does best anymore. Instead, he’s consumed by his demons. He’s the Punisher no more, refusing the life of violence. Matters are taken out of his hands, though, after a figure from his past – Ma Gnucci (Judith Light) – resurfaces, hungry for revenge over what Frank did to her family. With a bounty on his head, every opportunistic cockroach crawls out of the woodwork, forcing Frank into a fight for survival.

Written by Bernthal and Reinaldo Marcus Green (who also directs), The Punisher: One Last Kill might as well be retitled The Punisher: One Quick Thrill. Barely cracking 50 minutes with credits, it’s no longer than a standard episode of a Marvel series. That’s fine if it’s part of a larger arc – but this is meant to be a standalone. The special tries to cram a 90-minute story into half the time, leaving the emotional beats and pacing as the most notable casualties.

Image Credit: Disney+

It’s difficult to form any attachment to Frank or the new characters introduced here because there’s simply no time to get to know them. There must be reels of footage on the cutting room floor that add more nuance, because what’s left here is the barest of bones. Considering Frank’s emotional trauma, you would expect more exploration of that angle, but it’s glossed over with a harsh bluntness – much like every other moment that requires breathing space.

Oh, and that lingering conflict between the Gnucci family and Frank? There’s no resolution. It just evaporates as Frank mows down everybody in sight.

Speaking of which, that’s where The Punisher: One Last Kill succeeds: in its action, which dominates the runtime. It’s bloodier and more brutal than anything the MCU has ever produced, with Frank dispatching enemies in inventive and vicious ways, featuring guns, axes, and a thorough awareness of his surroundings. For action fans, this culminates in an unrelenting Frank‑versus‑the‑world showcase – and there’s never any doubt about who will be left standing in the end.

Image Credit: Disney+

Having said that, it’s baffling why the special didn’t just build the entire premise around the central action sequence and leave out all the rest. Too many peripheral threads go nowhere and offer nothing to the narrative. They could have been cut entirely, especially if Marvel Studios insisted on this being a special rather than a full-length feature film.

If you have ever bought a comic book labeled something like The Punisher #1.5, that’s exactly what The Punisher: One Last Kill feels like – a filler story that somebody sells to you in the hope that you like the character and buy it for the sake of it. It’s genuinely shocking how little effort Marvel Studios puts into its productions now, knowing full well that the audience will eat it up anyway and come back for seconds. Frank Castle deserves better than whatever this is – and this does nothing to dispel the belief that Disney+ is the dumping ground for whatever the MCU doesn’t want on the big screen.

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