Vin Diesel has been teasing Riddick 4: Furya for years now. When will the sequel finally go into production? Well, it might be sooner than we think.

With three movies already under their belt, along with two fairly popular first-person stealth video games, an anime series, a comic book series and now a spinoff show called Merc City (which is currently in development), Riddick has by no means been a critically acclaimed franchise or a blockbuster hit but has a strong fanbase who has maintained an interest in the character, allowing the creative team to expand their horizons and look at creating a fourth instalment to the franchise, Riddick 4: Furya.

Pitch Black (2000) was the first film of the franchise and introduced the original character Riddick, who was a dark and dangerous criminal that was being transported to an off-world prison. While transporting, something goes wrong and the transport aircraft (and all its passengers) find themselves crash landing on a foreign, monster-filled planet. Riddick, a fugitive, comes to the rescue, using his unique skills and abilities to survive until daylight when the planet’s monsters go into hiding. Becoming a bit of an anti-hero, the character helps as many others survive as he can.

The Chronicles of Riddick (2004) develops the story of the character further as he ends up fulfilling a prophecy that Lord Marshal, the ruler of the Necromongers, will be killed by a Furyan male. The Necromongers are a fanatic religious group that believes that life is the natural antagonist to the state of the universe, and either convert or kill all who stand in their way.

Riddick (2013) sees the titular anti-hero left for dead on a sun-scorched planet, where he must once again survive the onslaught of alien predators. The only way for Riddick to escape is to activate an emergency beacon, but by doing so he alerts mercenaries to his whereabouts. More concerned about the bounty on his head than his safety, Riddick now has the opportunity to escape but must survive the onslaught.

Bloodshot 2: Vin Diesel Confirms He Will Be Returning For A Sequel

Sneak peek

Development for the project seems to finally be picking up steam. Vin Diesel posted the first update on Riddick 4: Furya that we have seen in years, suggesting that the film has finally moved on to storyboarding, giving fans a small first look at a panel for a storyboard for the film, captioned:

“Finally got a chance to see some of the new Riddick materials that DT sent over. Wow, exciting is an understatement. FURYA! Happy creative Sunday! All love, Always.”

The snippet of the storyboard was of Riddick in a space suit sporting a shocked expression, and says “Scene 10 – The boy’s eyes shine just like Riddick’s.”

Although it is relatively clear from the title, Riddick 4: Furya, it looks like we are finally going to explore more into the story of the character’s origins, as he has been named a Furyan fugitive but we (and it looks like he is in the same boat with us) know very little about his home world Furya besides that it is a harsh world where only the strongest survive.

Real Steel 2: Hugh Jackman Sequel Still Has A Fighting Chance

Riddick 4: Furya Development

The next instalment of the Riddick franchise was first announced in 2014 when Universal Pictures made it clear that they wanted to move forward with a 4th instalment of the sci-fi franchise. 2015 saw Vin Diesel announcing the title of the film as Riddick 4: Furya, and that the film would be an R-rated film. Unfortunately, the title has been stranded in pre-production since then while Vin Diesel was focusing on his other well-known character – Dom Toretto, and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Riddick 4: Furya is still in the very early stages of development and may still be a few years away from release. Vin Diesel is still filming Fast X and has expressed his wish to film it back-to-back with Fast 11, before bringing Dom’s Fast Saga to a final close. Filming for Riddick 4: Furya may only commence in early- to mid-2023, slating it for a likely 2024 release.

10 Actors Who Always Play the Same Character

Returning Directors, Writers, and Vin Diesel

Probably the most obvious returning cast member would be Vin Diesel returning as the titular character, Riddick. The directors and writers on the project have also been confirmed to be the directors and writers who worked on the first three movies: director David Twohy, co-writing alongside Jim and Ken Wheat. The screenplay was supposedly completed in 2021 (even if Diesel had an early draft back in 2019 already). No other casting has commenced, and if it has it hasn’t been made public yet.

While we wait patiently for the next movie, what fresh, new dangers do you think Riddick will have to face in Riddick 4: Furya?