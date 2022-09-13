Vin Diesel has officially been confirmed to be returning to play the lead character in Bloodshot 2, a follow-up sequel to the 2020 movie, and the follow-up has been in development since the release of the original. The follow-up will once again explore the exploits of the main character, Ray Garrison, a former marine who was resurrected into the titular artificially augmented super soldier in the first film.

Deciding to Make a Sequel

DMG CEO Dan Mintz justified their decision to make a Bloodshot sequel despite the critical and box office failure, saying that it is difficult to measure the film’s success because of the situation, and that looking at the success that the film experienced on VOD platforms was the reason why they were very keen to start production on a second movie.

He reportedly shared the following with CBR.com about a possible Bloodshot 2 movie:

“I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect, a lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout, but you can’t use the same evaluation, pre-COVID, to this. [Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it’s just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers.”

Bloodshot 2

It seems that Vin Diesel will be returning to step into the role of Ray as he confirmed his involvement in Bloodshot 2 back in 2020, but other cast members have not been mentioned. It is likely (or rather hoped) that Eiza Gonzalez’s KT and Lamorne Morris’ Wilfred Wiggins will return.

With many of the first movie’s characters having died off, it is unlikely that we will be seeing Guy Pearce, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Sam Heughan, Tallulah Riley, and Toby Kebbell again, but resurrection is not impossible.

New characters will likely join Ray’s fight, and there will surely be a new villain introduced shortly.

Despite having supposedly already been in development for two years (so far), there is still no release date that has been announced for the project.

The 2020 Movie

Bloodshot (2020), based on the 1992 Valiant Comic Series, introduces Ray Garrison, a former marine who was killed in action, and then resurrected by advanced nano-technology that gave him the abilities of super-human strength, and incredibly fast healing, making him the titular artificially augmented super soldier Bloodshot. In the film, he uses his new abilities to access satellites remotely and to learn with inhuman speed to go after the man who he believes killed his wife. He soon realises that his memories are not as true as he thinks they are, and not everything he learns can be trusted.

Directed by Dave Wilson, and written by Jeff Wadlow, Eric Heisserer and Kevin VanHook, the film was a critical failure and reportedly struggled at the box office (although this was right at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which would have had a strong impact on the traditional success of the movie).

But are Vin Diesel fans really excited for Bloodshot 2?

American Critics Were Wrong

Yo, American critics, what’s your problem with Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel? The supposed cultural tastemakers are having another sulk about a comic book movie not meeting the lofty expectations of a modern-day Casablanca like Ant-Man and the Wasp. Sitting at 35% on Rotten Tomatoes, the critics have largely given Valiant Entertainment’s first live-action film a thumbs down.

Having seen the $45-million film, which cost less than Deadpool to make, I’m convinced that American critics are either spoilt for choice or missing the point here. Not only is it Diesel at his action best, but it’s also one of the smarter stories in comic book movies that successfully blends sci-fi and action. It won’t change lives; however, it still remains a bumper popcorn flick with a high rewatchability quality.

If you’re looking for an award-winning film that casts a shining light on every plight around the world, well… You might want to reset your expectations. In fact, bar Joker for individual elements, no comic book movie in the past decade deserved any Oscar. Let’s face it: They’re mostly disposable entertainment in the same vein as the Fast & Furious franchise. That being said, there’s nothing wrong with them, because everything has its place.

Bloodshot is fast, aggressive and in your face. It knows what it is and doesn’t try to masquerade as something it isn’t. It’s an unapologetic action flick through and through, taking more from Van Damme and Stallone’s filmography than Kevin Feige’s. It spits gum and kicks ass rather than focus on spandex and team-ups. And that’s what’s sorely needed in the genre right now.

Sure, the CGI isn’t at the same high level as Avengers: Endgame, but Bloodshot cost a fraction of what that film did. Hell, Justice League cost almost $300 million and there are better Instagram filters than that film’s special effects.

What it lacks on the effects side, it more than makes up for in the score. Steve Jablonsky is one of the best film composers in the world and he has brought his signature sound to life here. The score powers every scene and entraps you in its haunting melody. Don’t be surprised to see Jablonksy promoted to DC or Marvel films after this effort.

More importantly, Bloodshot understands how to thrill the audience. On the evening of its South African premiere, the packed cinema was on its feet and engaging with the film at every turn. It pleased the crowd, which is ultimately the purpose of any cinematic release.

Has the American media lost its ability to have fun and enjoy mindless entertainment? When you question the disparity between the U.S. publications and the rest of the world, it’s usually shrugged off as “foreign media reacts differently to these things”. It’s almost as if billions of other people are wrong and lack the nuance to be tastemakers…

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: It’s time to stop putting so much stock in reviews. Trust your gut and form your own opinions about things. Bloodshot isn’t about to win any awards, but it’s far from the steaming pile it’s painted out to be.

Hopefully the filmmakers can fix what critics hated in Bloodshot 2. Although, chances are that the Bloodshot sequel will be very much inline with the first movie.

Breaking Down Vin Diesel’s Comic Book Role

On March 13, 2020, director David S. F. Wilson’s Bloodshot, starring Vin Diesel as the titular character, debuted in theatres around the world. It was intended to be the first movie to kick-start Valiant Entertainment’s new shared movie universe, which is set to feature heroes such as Ninjak, X-O Manowar and Harbinger.

In South Africa, Valiant doesn’t have the same level of penetration as the likes of Marvel, DC or even Image Comics. It’s a shame, really, because it’s a comic book publisher that’s putting out some of the best stories around. As such, many people don’t know what separates this character from all the others out there.

If you’re wondering what Bloodshot is or what Bloodshot 2 will be about, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered here.

Who is Bloodshot?

Bloodshot is a former U.S. soldier known as Ray Garrison, who had his memory wiped in a bid to turn him into the ultimate weapon. He has powers of regeneration/healing factor and shapeshifting abilities, thanks to the nanites put in his blood. He’s basically a formidable combination of RoboCop, Punisher and the T-1000 Terminator all rolled into one.

The character was created by Kevin VanHook, Bob Layton and Don Perlin in 1992. He cameoed in Eternal Warriors #4 before making his full debut in Rai #0. Since then, he’s established himself as one of Valiant’s most popular characters.

Is there a current comic series?

Yes! Much like every other comic book series on the planet, the Valiant character has undergone several resets and soft reboots. Right now, Bloodshot is a monthly comic book series, written by Tim Seeley and illustrated by Brett Booth and Marc Laming. It’s highly recommended you pick it up because it’s an excellent and critically acclaimed run. If you’re struggling to find it at your local comic book store, check out ComiXology.

Is there a Bloodshot video game?

No. A game was in development in the late ’90s but was unfortunately cancelled. That being said, he is a secret unlockable character in Shadow Man for the Dreamcast and Nintendo 64.

Is Vin Diesel the first actor to portray Bloodshot?

If we’re talking about film, yes, but Bloodshot has appeared in a live-action web series before. In the six-episode Ninjak vs. the Valiant Universe produced by Bat in the Sun productions and Valiant Digital, the character was portrayed by Jason David Frank. If the name sounds familiar to you, that’s because Frank was Tommy Oliver in the Power Rangers franchise.

When will Bloodshot 2 release?

In all honesty, nobody knows yet. The film is still in the very early stages of production. It’s likely that we won’t see a Bloodshot movie sequel for a few more years.

Tell us, would you like Vin Diesel to return for a sequel movie, Bloodshot 2?