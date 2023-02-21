PlayStation has been adding some of its older games to PlayStation Plus after its recent overhaul. The games include some from as far back as PlayStation 1. While some players aren’t too impressed about the offer on selection, and some are super happy with the line-up, others are hoping from the sidelines that one controversial game, Fat Princess, will return.

Bring Back Fat Princess

When Fat Princess first game out on the PlayStation 3, the controversial subject matter immediately polarised the community. Some community members were highly upset about how the game portrayed overweight individuals. Still, players quickly fell in love with the gameplay when they tried the game.

Gamers on Reddit have been saying that they are hoping for a comeback of Fat Princess with the new PlayStation Plus program. A thread was started by Modo97 when they asked the community who remembered the Fat Princess game for the PS3 and the PSP. The game was a fantastic experience for those who love multiplayer experiences and those who don’t, despite emphasising teamwork. Fat Princess was known to be funny and addictive, and fun even without friends. So “IMAGINE if they bring it back to PS4 and PS5?”

Modo97 was one of many that felt this way. Other commenters mentioned loving the game and having plenty of fun with the simplest tasks and even shared that playing any of the classes was a treat. All in all, it was just an excellent game. Players have mentioned that they would love a remaster of the game. However, they would also be happy if the base game were to be added to PlayStation Plus, along with other retro games.

PlayStation Plus Overhaul

The PlayStation Plus overhaul was almost as polarising as the previously mentioned game or the price tag. The overhaul brought many more retro PlayStation titles to the more modern consoles. Still, the titles that aren’t native to the PS4 or PS5 will only be available for the most expensive PlayStation Plus subscription, Premium.

While this might be fine for some players who only want the newer titles, anyone who wants to play these retro games will have to fork out a good amount of money for the highest-tier subscription. This is helped by the fact that they have been adding more and more games each month, sweetening the deal and making it worth it.

Some newer games added to the subscription service include Harvest Moon: Back To Nature, The Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2, Hot Shots Golf 2, Star Wars Demolition and Syphon Filter 3.

Do the games being added to the PS Plus subscription make it worth it? There are a lot of opinions out there about what people would like to see added next, what older games need to have remasters made of them, and which games would make the Premium subscription costs worth it.

Tell us, would you like to see Fat Princess return on the PlayStation 5?