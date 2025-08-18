Peacemaker Season 2 introduces a number of new key players, including A.R.G.U.S. agent Sasha Bordeaux, played by Argentine actor Sol Rodríguez. In DC Comics, Sasha is a character closely associated with Bruce Wayne, as she was once a part of his security personnel, learned about his secret life as Batman, and fell in love with the Caped Crusader.

As James Gunn’s Superman demonstrated, this version of the DC Universe isn’t starting from scratch, with various characters and storylines already established in this world. Look at how the Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mr. Terrific didn’t even need an origin story; they simply exist. So, when Fortress of Solitude received the chance to chat to Rodríguez about Peacemaker Season 2, we asked her if her character already has history with Batman when we meet her in the series.

Rodríguez admitted she was aware about the relationship between Sasha and Batman in the comics, calling them “lovers,” but the topic wasn’t brought up when she chatted to Gunn about the role. “That’s entirely up to James,” she said. “I did my research online of everything I could about Sasha to bring that essence, so I brought that essence, but no, she has nothing to do with that [part of the] universe yet.”

Image Credit: DC Studios

While Sasha might not know Batman in the DCU right now, Rodríguez would like to see that storyline explored in the future. “But I hope, one day, it comes together to bring that part of her life to life,” she said.

Rodríguez added that she put in a lot of effort into finding out more about Sasha, including details about her hairstyle to the cyborg enhancements. At the same time, she realized it was important to respect the character’s history, but also to create her own version of Sasha. “I bring new vibes,” Rodríguez said. “I bring my own personality to her, but I try to keep the essence of what Sasha is in the comics [while] respecting the character.”

Sol Rodríguez plays Sasha Bordeaux in Peacemaker Season 2. The show airs on HBO Max and Showmax.

