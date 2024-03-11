Summary:

WWE 2K24 celebrates WrestleMania's 40th anniversary with bigger features in 2024, including small improvements and additions rather than dramatic overhauls.

The game showcases impressive arenas and backstage areas, but audience members and character designs, especially for lesser-known superstars, fall short in realism.

Glitches like wrestlers missing moves and humorous moments, such as announcers being ignored during matches, add unintentional comedic elements to the gameplay.

As WrestleMania celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, everything surrounding WWE feels bigger in 2024, including the release of its latest game, WWE 2K24. That said, this is far from a dramatic overhaul as Visual Concepts favours small improvements and additions instead of wildly innovative progression of the series. Of course, it wouldn’t be a WWE game without hilarious glitches and character models that look like Jakks toys.

The good, the bad, and the glitchy of WWE 2K24

Let’s get into the look of WWE 2K24. While the arenas and backstage areas don’t disappoint, the audience members still feel like fever dreams. In fact, they’re reminiscent of a horror movie where mannequins are used in place of a live television audience then slowly come to life as they gesture and move around like demons.

Similarly, some of the superstars are done dirty here – especially the less famous ones, because no one will be making a mockery out of The Rock or the Bloodline. There are character designs where the head shapes don’t even match the real-life superstars’ heads (poor Bayley), and let’s not even mention the hair dynamics that seem to be a never-ending problem in this series.

In terms of glitches, some of the usual suspects show up, such as wrestlers completely missing each other during moves but the collision detection failing. Also, another humorous glitch occurred during a main event match for the title at Backlash. Samantha Irvin announced Roman Reigns, and as the Tribal Chief made his way down to the ring, LA Knight jumped him during his entrance. When they got to the ring, Samantha just stood there for the entire match as wrestlers moved right through her. Gotta love these unintentional comedic moments!

Enhanced gameplay mechanics liven up every wrestling match

Once the action moves into the ring or backstage areas, that’s where WWE 2K24 comes alive. The inclusion of gimmick bouts, such as ambulance and casket matches, add a wacky variety to the already manic gameplay, but this is exactly what anyone would expect from a regular WWE show. Although, the special guest referee mode isn’t how it used to be in the past. Instead, the refs are encouraged to behave themselves, even receiving a meter that grades their performance. All deceitful practices need to be done more covertly and through blissful ignorance. In other words, behave like a middle manager and do nothing – it’s more effective if you intend to sabotage someone.

There has been a notable improvement to the general gameplay as well. Without a doubt, WWE 2K23 peaked with a fluid, arcade-style control system that appealed to both newcomers and ring veterans, but this year’s edition takes it further with better response times and incremental tweaks. Not only do the Trading Blows mini-game and the Super Finishers spice up the possibilities, but the basic gameplay encourages more reversals and experimentation of combos. This pushes the player to really tap into the wrestler’s specific fighting style (Powerhouse, Striker, Technician, or High-Flyer) and figure out how best to maximize their strengths. The ability to get colour (blood) creates another element of realism too. Just don’t expect a bloodbath or crimson mask in every match, though, since Jon Moxley has that copyrighted over at AEW.

The showcase of game modes

The “Showcase… of the Immortals” stands out as the major mode of WWE 2K24. Anyone who has played the previous titles knows how it goes. Players compete in memorable matches of yesteryears and need to complete certain objectives to be rewarded. For this year’s edition, it’s about recreating the biggest WrestleMania matches of all time. While there are fans who will have their favourites (yes, some people really enjoyed Jerry “The King” Lawler versus Michael Cole at WrestleMania 27), it’s safe to say these are the most iconic matches featuring the greatest names over the years.

MyFaction and MyGM feel relatively unchanged, bar a few tweaks and upgrades, while the already perfect MyUniverse mode experiences a gradual update with the ability to set up more stipulations for dream cards and control the outcomes of what happens next. Once Showcase is completed, expect to spend the bulk of the time in MyUniverse.

The MyRise mode features two stories this year. The first is “Unleashed,” which is all about taking a female wrestler and helping her rise through the indies to the big leagues. The second is “Undisputed,” which sees Reigns vacate the Universal Championship and a tournament is set up to determine who’s the next champion. Playing as an unproven superstar, this is the opportunity to stand out and finish your story. Both MyRise stories are entertaining enough – also allowing for created superstars to be used here – though they do borrow more than a few elements from last year’s game.

Should you buy WWE 2K24?

Much like the real-life WWE, WWE 2K24 isn’t perfect or free from the occasional hiccup. However, that’s largely the appeal of this madcap, bizarre beauty known as sports entertainment. Knowing that anything can – and will happen – make this game fun and thrilling. Plus, this isn’t the type of title that’s played once and discarded. Expect to burn through the hours here until next year’s inevitable instalment.

WWE 2K24 Experience WWE 2K24’s bevy of spectacular modes, which includes a tribute to WrestleMania in 2K Showcase of the Immortals, MyRISE, MyFACTION, MyGM, and all-new match types like Guest Referee and Gauntlet. Release Date: March 8, 2024 Platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S Developer: Visual Concepts Genre: Sports