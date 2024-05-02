Tennis games have been around for forever. Atari’s table tennis game Pong, for example, dates back all the way to the first video games of all time in the 70s. But we’ve come a long way since then. In fact, we’ve come a long way with the TopSpin franchise, too. Twenty years later, the title (which started out on the first Xbox consoles) is back on the next-gen consoles. And, oh boy, it’s a huge, positive leap forward. Tennis simulation has never felt so real as it does with Hangar 13’s TopSpin 2k25.

TopSpin Is Back

2024 has been a good year for tennis fans thus far. Not only did John McEnroe’s popular 80s tennis sneaker make a huge comeback (thanks to Travis Scott), but we’ve also gotten a tennis film with Zendaya (called Challengers) and a good TV series with Fifteen-Love. That makes it perfect timing for 2k to dig up the ever-popular TopSpin franchise after its 13-year hiatus. Two months before Wimbledon, too!

Of course, those who are familiar with the franchise know that this isn’t like Mario Tennis or any of the other arcade-style games. TopSpin has a long history of creating realistic tennis games that try to capture the magic of being on the court battling against the world’s best. It’s done this by combining great visuals, sound effects, and some of the most life-like animations of popular tennis champs and matching them to punish gameplay that requires perfect timing and skill. Basically, it’s the FIFA of the tennis gaming world.

The good news is that TopSpin 2k25 continues to capture the sport perfectly by replicating its pacing, tension and atmosphere.

You Don’t Need To Enjoy Tennis To Enjoy TopSpin 2k25

If you’re new to tennis, tennis games or the TopSpin franchise, then a comprehensive tutorial presented by John McEnroe has you covered. Don’t worry. He isn’t his usual ill-tempered self. He is patient while you’ll learn the ins and outs of what it means to become a champ. Lobs, serves, volleys, strokes, drop shots, slices, spins and smashes, you know.

All of this makes the game pretty easy to pick up and play—well, sort of. It’s forgiving at first (while you’re developing your own play style), but once you start career mode or take on one of the bests, you’re in for a challenging back-and-forth game that requires patience and skill. And that’s exactly what you want from a tennis simulation game—a challenge.

A Great Career Mode

As EA recently learned the hard way with EA Sports FC, no sports game is truly complete without a strong career mode. Thankfully, TopSpin 2k25 delivers in this department too.

As you’d expect, there are tons of tournaments, training opportunities and challenges along the way. Further to this, the game requires you to manage your players’ health and well-being – meaning they have to rest and take time off from the court, too. A player’s energy starts at 100% but depreciates with each game you play. Then there’s also stuff like injuries, managing experience points, and hiring the right coach to be concerned with. Basically, it’s FIFA with a bit of FIFA Manager blended in, too. There’s a role-playing element to it.

Once you’ve worked your way up to prestigious tournaments at popular licensed stadiums, like the French Open or Wimbledon, you can expect to compete against some of the game’s many licensed players, like Pete Sampras or Serena Williams.

Then there’s all the stuff you can collect and dress your character in, too. By the time you’ve reached the top, you can interchange just about everything your player needs to play – rackets, clothing, etc.

Final Thoughts

While there’s been a number of challengers in recent years, let’s be honest, most of them have been downright awful (we’re looking at you, Matchpoint – Tennis Championships). TopSpin 2K25 sets a new standard. And returns the crown to the best tennis game franchise of all time. If you were a fan, you won’t be disappointed.