Becoming a breakthrough star with a horror film can be a tricky affair. No matter how much you reinvent yourself, some people will always remember you as the “actor who was in that scary movie.” That almost happened to Natasha Henstridge, who became a sci-fi sensation with Species. While some run away from this type of typecast, trailblazers like Henstridge embrace the roles that turned them into stars. Let’s take a closer look at the life of this horror icon, as we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Species.

Movies like David Cronenberg’s The Fly (and, more recently, Coralie Fargeat’s The Substance) tend to be divisive, even for horror fans. While everyone can enjoy a good haunted house story, body horror often treads a fine line between spooks and utter disgust. Species was a bit different. Instead of appealing to the more “unsettling” aspects of body horror, Species gave us a twisted take on female empowerment with Sil, an alien/human hybrid played by Natasha Henstridge. Coming from a modeling career, Henstridge perfectly balances seduction and a commanding presence to deliver a frightfully entertaining performance—and she understandably became a horror icon for it.

Following the success of Species, Henstridge was quickly cast in all sorts of Hollywood projects, from action flicks like Maximum Risk to comedies like The Whole Nine Yards. Still, it was clear that horror was her true calling. Two Species sequels and one Ghosts of Mars later, Henstridge had become a consummate horror legend. And she wholeheartedly embraced that status.

But it wasn’t all positive. Henstridge was also one of the celebrities who spearheaded the #MeToo movement. In 2017, she accused director Brett Ratner of sexual misconduct, as well as Harvey Weinstein. The actress would remain involved in the movement, denouncing the abuse she suffered during the Species era.

Species pulled in over $113 million and won her an MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss. You probably remember the shock. Fewer remember the follow-up. She jumped into Maximum Risk, cracked jokes in The Whole Nine Yards, and later steadied TV runs like Diggstown in 2019.

In between Species sequels, Henstridge became a mother to two sons, Tristan (born 1998) and Ashe (born 2001). Instead of focusing her career on pursuing the hottest Hollywood leads, Henstridge gravitated towards the appeal of television. From South Park to Hawaii Five-0, Henstridge steadily became a household name for TV audiences.

Even though Henstridge has stepped away from most blockbuster roles in recent years, the Species star remains deeply connected with the world of horror filmmaking. Whether she’s working on small indie projects or in more experimental films like 2025’s House of Abraham, Henstridge has never shied away from the genre that turned her into a star.

Staying in touch with both horror filmmaking and her family has given Henstridge a unique outlook on the entertainment industry. After recently celebrating the marriage of her son, Tristan, Hesntridge looks more prepared than ever for an incredible comeback—one that most likely won’t be afraid to be equal parts provocative and frightening.

