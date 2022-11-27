A rather fresh face in the entertainment industry, young Milly Alcock is already the talk of the town for many reasons. Perhaps most people know Alcock for her outstanding role as Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, the long-awaited Game of Thrones prequel series. Many critics are calling it one of the best shows of the season, and it’s safe to say that Alcock’s acting might be a big reason why. That said, fans of the young actress already looking for her filmography might be in for a slight disappointment: her career is just beginning! It may take some digging to find out the projects she has starred in, but there are still plenty of gems worth exploring. Here, I will list all of Milly Alcock’s TV and movie credits, ranking them from worst to best.

7. The School (2018)

So far, 2008’s The School has been Milly Alcock’s only role in a feature film — if you can call something like The School a film. This Australian horror flick isn’t all that bad, especially compared with the million other indie horror films released each year, but that doesn’t save The School from its mediocre script or amateurish direction.

At the very least, The School might receive some credit for being the first movie Milly Alcock worked in. After House of the Dragon, perhaps the reputation of this film will improve among Alcock’s fans, who wish to see Rhaenyra acting in a campy horror flick instead of a gritty fantasy drama.

It would be like watching Kit Harington playing a character in a cheesy horror film based on some video game franchise… oh, wait, that happened in Silent Hill: Revelation.

6. Pine Gap (2018)

This Australian drama has been going on since 2018, and Milly Alcock only starred in five episodes of the show — but that’s the same number of episodes of House of the Dragon she’s in, so it counts! If you haven’t seen Pine Gap yet, it’s definitely worth checking out. While not quite as good as some other political dramas out there, Pine Gap is still an enjoyable show, and Alcock is great in it.

The series is set in a fictional location called Pine Gap, which acts as a secret military base for the United States and the Australian military. The show follows the drama that emerges from the tense relationships between the two nations as they try to maintain everything working in tip-top shape. Gripping and thoroughly entertaining, Pine Gap is one of those shows that rewards viewers with every episode.

5. Reckoning (2020)

A twisted exploration into the minds of two men, Reckoning exposes the horrors that lie in the darkest corners of the human mind. This show is dark and disturbing, but also terrifyingly realistic. However, all this drama and careful characterization doesn’t help with the series’ glacial pace. If you want a more straightforward story, Reckoning might not be for you. Critics disliked most of what they saw in the first season, although some lauded the show for its unique style.

Alcock is simply stunning in her role as Sam Serrato. Her acting is just as flawless as it always is, but her character is written with such depth that it makes you feel like you know her even though she hasn’t spoken a word. There’s no doubt that she acts as the emotional centre of Reckoning, helping you connect with the characters even when the plot comes to a screeching halt.

4. The Gloating (2020)

When the body of a woman is found brutally murdered, it will be up to an unorthodox investigator to solve this grisly crime and return peace to the idyllic borough. No, that’s not the plot of Twin Peaks, but for The Gloating. Totally different.

This police procedural takes place in a small city in Australia, where the murder of a young girl starts a chain reaction of violence across the entire town. While the case itself is intriguing enough, The Gloating really shines, thanks to the strong ensemble cast. Of course, Milly Alcock stars as a recurring character, and she holds her own alongside the rest of the talented cast. This one is definitely worth a watch, especially now that a second season is reportedly in development.

3. Janet King (2014 — 2017) A legal drama about a senior prosecutor who finds herself involved in a violent crime, Janet King ran for three seasons from 2014 to 2017. Starring Marta Dusseldorp as the titular Janet King, the show was well-received by critics and garnered a solid audience. Milly Alcock plays a minor, recurring role in the series, appearing in only three episodes of the show. However, this role holds the distinction of being one of the very first recurring gigs Alcock played on television. More importantly, the TV show paved the way for Milly Alcock‘s next big projects, and we’ll get to that in a moment. Still, even though she’s hardly in this show at all, Janet King remains an important part of Alcock’s early career, and it’s a must-watch if you love legal dramas.

2. Upright (2019) The Australian outback can be an unforgiving place. Now, imagine carrying a valuable upright piano through the wildlands, along with an unlikely companion. That’s the plot of Upright, a seriously funny drama starring Milly Alcock in one of the leading roles. The show has been going strong for two seasons, with the latest one arriving on streaming platforms last week. Milly Alcock plays Meg, a girl who, along with her new friend, Lucky, finds themselves involved in a bizarre set of circumstances that has them transporting a valuable piano. You’ll never know what to expect from Upright: one second you’re laughing at the absurdity of the situation, and the next you’re crying over how deep these characters are digging their hole. It has all the makings of a truly great comedy, and Alcock fits right in, showing just how flexible her acting can be.

1. House of the Dragon (2022)

Was there ever any doubt that House of the Dragon was going to take first place? This show is absolutely incredible! The Game of Thrones prequel manages to recapture the same sense of grandeur the show had in the earlier seasons, all while keeping an entirely fresh, new personality of its own. Of course, we can’t ignore just how much Milly Alcock brought to the table in the first episodes of the show.

Her performance as Rhaenyra Targaryen has been lauded as one of the highlights of the entire show so far, and rightfully so. She gives us a glimpse of the Targaryens as they were before Robert Baratheon and his family destroyed everything good about them. Fans even complained when it was announced that she would be recast for the second half of the show, which is understandable considering her immense talent.

If House of the Dragon has been a taste of what Milly Alcock is capable of as a dramatic actress, then I can’t wait to see just how many more amazing roles in movies and TV shows she has up her sleeve!

