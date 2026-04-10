The Michael Jackson biopic is turning out to be something truly remarkable. Not only for fans but for movie theaters, too. The film is already set to become one of the fastest to reach a billion dollars at the box office. Now, Cinemark is introducing merch to go along with your tickets. A new limited-edition popcorn bucket shaped like Michael Jackson’s iconic black fedora is already sold out online (launched online on April 9), and the film only arrives on April 24, 2026.

The good news is that there’s a “Notify Me When Available” sign-up available on Cinemark’s online store – which hopefully means more buckets are coming.

At $24.95, the Michael popcorn bucket is 15 inches wide, 5 inches tall, and holds 85 ounces of popcorn. But most fans are already saying they plan to use it as a display piece rather than a dish for consuming popcorn. And it’s easy to see why. It has a pretty cool design. The hat is similar to the one Jackson wore on stage during his “Billie Jean” performances. Only here, there’s “Michael” and “April 2026” written on the side.

Image Credit: Cinemark

As for the film itself, excitement is growing as Jaafar Jackson (29), who is playing his uncle in the film, begins to promote the film. But, as the young actor has pointed out, stepping into MJ’s shoes hasn’t been easy at all. There have been months of training and working with acting coaches to get him ready for the part. “That process of seeing me slowly transform into Michael was emotional,” he said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on April 2, calling it “surreal and a spiritual moment at the same time.”

Over the last few years, popcorn buckets have become an important part of the movie-going experience. We’ve seen some strange, fun and unique designs, like the Mario-themed collectibles or that huge Galactus bucket that came during the release of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Many fans have built entire YouTube channels around unboxing them. They are the new ticket stubs.

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

That’s why this Michael fedora bucket is special. It’s not just merch anymore. It’s actually a memory you can literally wear home.

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