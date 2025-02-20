Back to the Future Part III was in movie theaters 35 years ago, and although most fans still dream of another Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunion, it seems highly unlikely that the two will ever visit the past or future in the DeLorean again. The truth is that the trilogy remains a much-loved part of cinema history, and it continues to resonate with fans across many generations. And while its fandom has kept the flame alive, Hollywood seems determined to bring everything from the ’80s and ’90s back, even if director Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale have said , “There will never, ever be, in the most absolutely way, a Back to the Future 4.“

Of course it’s hard to imagine anyone else filling Fox’s shoes as Marty McFly, but Michael J. Fox himself has a compelling idea for a reboot. “I actually had this thought that if they did the movie again, they should do it with a girl as Marty,” the actor said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly back in 2022. “What’s most amazing about Back to the Future is that – and it has nothing to do with me – but it has this life. People don’t just like it and remember it, they celebrate it and embrace it and get my face tattooed on their leg, and I mean, it’s crazy but in a good way.”

RELATED: Christopher Lloyd Returns as Doc Brown, But Not in Back to the Future

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

If a reboot was ever undertaken, centering the story around a female protagonist could be interesting. However, one fan on Reddit has an even better idea for a reboot or, rather, a continuation of the story. Redditor Resident_Carpet3432 thinks it would be a good idea to include Fox’s real-life personal journey in Back to the Future 4.

He imagines an older McFly wrestling with Parkinson’s (just like Fox). Marty’s relationship with his grandson, who is about 10 or 11 years old, could be the focus of the story. The grandson is enthralled by the notion that his grandfather was once a famous actor. But Marty, who is struggling with his condition, might not be able to reminisce in a way that makes the heyday of his life seem accessible. That might make this part of the story more touching. Finding the DeLorean and, with Doc Brown’s help, traveling back to the ’80s and early ’90s when he was more at ease, could set the grandson up for a real moment of discovery.

RELATED: 10 Sci-Fi Films That Got the Future All Wrong—and the Hilarious Reasons Why!

Image Credit: ABC News

Personally, while I think both ideas are great, a reboot or even a continuation seems unnecessary. The franchise has an undeniable staying power. Fans don’t just watch the films—they get Marty McFly tattoos and dress up as the character at comic book conventions. It’s a wild love affair that transcends the usual movie obsession. There’s no need to toy with that.

Although Zemeckis and Gale continue to preserve their legacy of Back to the Future, Fox’s comments show that there’s room for fresh ideas and different interpretations. Could a female Marty really work for Back to the Future 4? What would a reboot even look like? The film’s future is already here, and it’s way different. Maybe it’s not a good idea to mess with the timelines.

What do you think?