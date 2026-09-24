In 1989, Michael Berk, Douglas Schwartz, and Gregory Bonann teamed up on a project that would blend the glamour of Los Angeles with the risks of lifeguard work. Bonann, a former LA lifeguard, wanted the show to be as realistic as possible. Still, realistic as it was, melodrama and over-the-top characters were the show’s true lifesavers. Among those heroes in red swimsuits was Erika Eleniak, who joined the show right from the start.

Long before the red swimsuit, Eleniak made her film debut at age 12 in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), as the girl Elliott kisses in class. Immortalized by her role as Shauni McClain, Eleniak quickly became a true icon of ’90s glam. A July 1989 Playboy centerfold the same year Baywatch premiered, she was the show’s original knockout, years before Pamela Anderson joined the series. Now, almost four decades after the show’s original release date, Baywatch is about to make a comeback – and Erika Eleniak will be there, looking just as stunning as ever. She celebrates her 57th birthday on September 29, 2026, just four months before the reboot hits Fox.

Shauni McClain and Why Erika Eleniak Left Baywatch

Image Credit: NBC

Eleniak was part of the original generation of Baywatch lifeguards. While the show still wasn’t the cultural juggernaut it would become during the Pamela Anderson era, Eleniak and her castmates truly defined what Baywatch would become.

Her character, Shauni, was a spirited rookie, passionate about proving herself. Though she came from a wealthy family, her stories were all about rebelling against stereotypes and becoming a self-made woman. Eleniak’s performance and natural good looks immediately turned her into a highlight of the early episodes.

By Season 3, Eleniak felt the show had changed. From a “realistic” portrayal of lifeguard duties to pure eye candy, the tonal shift would force Shauni away from the beach. On the Still Here Hollywood podcast in June 2025, Eleniak said she left because she “wanted more serious work” and wasn’t “comfortable in slinky little bikinis.”

Season 3 opened with Pamela as the iconic C.J. Parker, and Eleniak pursuing a more serious Hollywood career.

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Confirms She’s Not Returning to Baywatch — Here’s the Real Reason Why

Erika Eleniak’s Career After Baywatch: From Under Siege to Bordello of Blood

Image Credit: Warner Bros., Regency Enterprises, Warner Bros. Pictures, Alcor Films, Arnon Milchan Productions, Le Studio Canal+

Right after leaving Baywatch, Eleniak found the success she was after, courtesy of action star Steven Seagal. Under Siege was Eleniak’s first blockbuster, followed in 1993 by The Beverly Hillbillies. From romantic dramas to slapstick comedies, the ’90s were a rather busy decade for the former TV lifeguard.

In 1996, Eleniak channeled the inner scream queen that helped her with The Blob and joined the cast of Bordello of Blood, a feature-length Tales from the Crypt presentation. The 2000s saw her gradually moving back to television, especially reality TV. Now, her career comes full circle, as she prepares to play Shauni once more in a show aimed at new and old Baywatch fans.

On April 15, 2026, it was announced that Eleniak would join the upcoming Baywatch revival series, and she celebrated the news on Instagram. The reboot premieres in late January 2027 on Fox, with episodes streaming the next day on Hulu. Fans who want to revisit Shauni’s original run can stream the classic series on MGM+ and Prime Video.

In August 2026, at 56, Eleniak also launched an OnlyFans account featuring photos, videos, and beach content. According to TMZ, within weeks she was reportedly earning around $10,000 a week from more than 1,100 subscribers. Still, it proves that, even after all these years, she has the magnetism and confidence to embody her Shauni persona.

RELATED: Carmen Electra at 54: The Rename, The Reinvention, and Why She’s Still Relevant

Her character in the revival will also mirror her growth as an actress. Shauni is no longer a rookie, nor is she a lifeguard: she’s a Santa Monica city councilwoman who returns to the beach to help Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) kick off the annual Beach Games between Baywatch and the Coast Guard. She’s not the only familiar face, either: David Chokachi, Michael Bergin, and Kelly Packard are also reprising their original roles. Finally, Eleniak will have a chance to give her legendary character all the emotional complexity she desires. Though she will only be guest-starring in the upcoming season, fans of the classic series will undoubtedly want to see more of her (and Shauni) if the show succeeds.