The name Jean-Claude Van Damme, or better known as Van Damme, needs no introduction. First rising to prominence in the late ‘80s, notably after wowing everyone with his high-kicking 1988 sleeper hit Bloodsport, he has since made his mark in martial arts action cinema. Van Damme’s unique physical prowess set him apart from other action stars at the time, highlighted by his flexibility in executing an 180-degree split (such as the kitchen counter scene in Timecop) and his signature helicopter kick.

The latter refers to his jumping spinning heel kick, a recurring money shot that is often filmed in slow motion to capture the martial arts star’s rhythmic 360-degree move. You could see his legendary kick in notable movies like the aforementioned Bloodsport, Kickboxer, Cyborg, and Hard Target. And of course, Universal Soldier, where Van Damme famously launched his move against Dolph Lundgren during the final fight. His career may have peaked in the ‘90s, but Van Damme remains a relevant martial arts figure who is still active even in his mid-60s.

Van Damme calls Charlie Chaplin the first great action star

Image Credit: United Artists, Charles Chaplin Productions

Interestingly, Van Damme once cited Charlie Chaplin as the first great action star, even praising the silent film great as an amazing physical comedian. Although Chaplin is prominently known for slapstick comedy, he is equally notable for his highly physical performances that require endurance and stunt work, such as taking down a big bully by making good use of the street lamp in Easy Street (1917) and finding himself sucked into the rotating machinery gears in Modern Times (1936).

Chaplin’s action-comedy hybrid may fit well with Jackie Chan’s career, who also idolizes the cinematic legend alongside Harold Lloyd and Buster Keaton. But it’s understandable why Van Damme mentioned Charlie Chaplin, even though the former is barely known as a comedian. Just like Chaplin’s iconic poor, vagrant Little Tramp character, who relies on his wits and agility to overcome bullies and authority figures like policemen, some of Van Damme’s career trajectories owe a lot to the silent film great’s underdog-like cinematic blueprint.

This is especially true with movies like Kickboxer, where Van Damme’s Kurt Sloane is completely out of his depth to exact vengeance against Tong Po (Michel Qissi), the ruthless Thai kickboxing champion who crippled his older brother Eric (Dennis Alexio) during a tournament. Kurt has no experience in Muay Thai whatsoever, but that doesn’t stop him from trying his best to master the martial art with the help of Xian Chow (Dennis Chan).

This leads to a series of gruelling training sessions, including a painful-looking scene where Kurt angrily proves to the trainer that he can kick down a palm tree until it snaps and falls onto the ground. His hard work ultimately pays off during the climactic showdown against Tong Po, winning the fight through his mix of improved Muay Thai skills and never-give-up determination.

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How Chaplin’s silent-film style shaped Van Damme’s action philosophy

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

Van Damme’s acting philosophy stems from Chaplin’s distinctly pantomime approach as a universal way of visual communication, considering the Muscles from Brussels’ limited English when he first broke into the movie scene. He didn’t let the language barrier prevent him from doing his best through martial arts movements, from kicks to punches, splits, and jumps, as a tangible form of expression, even quoting that “in an action film, you act in the action [and] if it’s a dramatic film, you act in the drama.”

Then, in 1996, Van Damme took the next step by trying his hand at directing his own movie, resulting in a lavish martial arts epic, The Quest, which saw the actor-director incorporate the Charlie Chaplin influence into his Christopher Dubois character, particularly during the 1920s-set opening act as a street performer in full clown makeup who entertained the crowds with his acrobatic moves and juggling skills before dealing with cops.

The Quest also allowed Van Damme to exercise better creative control, just like how Chaplin used to direct his own movies such as The Kid and The Gold Rush, focusing primarily on the extensive choreography featuring different martial arts seen in the introduction of international fighters, where facial expressions along with body language and physicality echo the art of visual storytelling.

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Bloodsport and Timecop are currently available to stream for free on Tubi. You can rent or buy Kickboxer and The Quest on digital platforms such as Apple TV.