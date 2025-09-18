Matt Reeves is finally starting to pull back the curtain on The Batman Part II, and the tiniest peeks have fans buzzing. The sequel won’t just be another Gotham crime spree as Reeves is said to be steering the story toward Bruce Wayne himself. In a recent chat with Josh Horowitz at the Emmys, the 59-year-old director made it clear that while the first film focused heavily on Batman as a symbol, this next installment digs into the man behind the mask. “[In] a lot of the other films, which I love, once you get past the origin tale, which we didn’t quite do, but we did something that referred to his origins, then you start telling the Rogues Gallery story and that character’s sort of arch,” Reeves said. “But I never wanted to lose [Robert Pattinson] at the centre of these stories, and so that is really what we set our aim on.”

That approach naturally shapes the villain choice, and Reeves isn’t shy about teasing it. He told Happy Sad Confused that the antagonist has “never really been done in a movie before.” Fans are already speculating wildly. Hush and the Court of Owls top the list, partly thanks to Easter eggs scattered throughout the first movie and in HBO Max’s Penguin series. After decades of seeing the same Joker, Two-Face, and Riddler arcs recycled, Reeves seems determined to shake up Batman’s world. Unfortunately, that means it probably isn’t Mr. Freeze either.

Robert Pattinson’s first outing saw him face Paul Dano’s Riddler, who was reinvented as a sadistic serial killer leaving cryptic clues. With the sequel, Reeves and co-writer Mattson Tomlin revisited the comics, hunting for a villain who can challenge Bruce Wayne on a psychological level. “We sat together and watched a lot of movies, honestly, and not all movies that are from the realm of Gotham, just to explore where this story… because I knew that the way the movie ended it was leaving us on the precipice,” Reeves explained. It was about finding a foe who can dig into Bruce’s past and push the character forward in The Batman Part II.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Production on The Batman Part II begins in spring 2026, with a projected release on October 1, 2027. Warner Bros. is keeping casting and story details tightly under wraps. Reeves even keeps the script in what he calls a “secret pouch” with a lock and code, ensuring Pattinson and the rest of the cast are locked into secrecy. “[Pattinson] was in New York at the time, and everything is high security,” Reeves told Variety.

Confirmed returning cast members for The Batman Part II include Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Andy Serkis reprising Alfred. Pattinson is back in the Batsuit, but the real intrigue centers on the villain. Reeves promises someone who’s not been done on screen before, someone whose story connects directly to Bruce Wayne. It could be Hush, Hugo Strange, Deathstroke, or even an obscure face from Batman’s Rogues Gallery reimagined with a darker twist. Clayface is also on the horizon in James Gunn’s relaunch of the DC Universe, though Reeves’ films aren’t part of that continuity.

