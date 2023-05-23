While everyone is waiting with bated breath for some kind of announcement regarding James Gunn’s new Superman: Legacy and rumours are flying around left, right and centre, there is another one to add to the lot. Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser is in the running for the role of Lois Lane, along with a few other bright young actresses. A Hollywood insider might have leaked when we can expect to hear more concrete details about the upcoming movie. Curious? Keep reading!

Mary Mouser in the Running for Lois Lane Role

It was recently revealed that The Fosters star Mary Mouser has auditioned for the role of Lois Lane in the upcoming DC Universe reboot film Superman: Legacy. With an acting legacy that has grown longer and longer since she started as a child star, she has the makings of a great leading actress in a superhero film.

With that being said, the competition for the role is looking tough. It has been suggested that Mouser is running against other impactful stars like Emma Mackey, Phoebe Dynevor, Rachel Brosnahan and Samara Weaving.

A Hollywood insider also revealed some of the names we can expect might be in the running for the leading male role of the Man of Steel himself. Some of the mentioned names in the running for the role include Andre Richardson, David Corenswet, Jacob Elordi, Tom Brittney, and Nicholas Hoult, who might also be considered for the role of Lex Luthor. Still, we must wait for official confirmation to know anything concrete.

While the names mentioned above are mostly rumoured, Hollywood insider Jeff Sneider mentioned that we might hear a casting announcement date soon. During The Hot Mic podcast on John Rocha’s YouTube channel, Sneider mentioned that while DC is casting actors for the upcoming Superman: Legacy, we may finally have an idea of when we can expect an announcement or an update on the film’s progress.

According to Jeff Sneider, the hope is that the news will be shared during this July’s San Diego Comic-Con. It would be the perfect time for such a highly-anticipated announcement and the perfect way for DC to steal the spotlight from Marvel this year.

Sneider also mentioned in passing that the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star Bradley Cooper had been considered for the role of Lex Luther for a time. Still, the actor-turned-director is focusing on his own productions at the moment. So we’ll have to wait and see.

Who do you want to see playing Lois Lane in Superman: Legacy?