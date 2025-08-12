Marvel is about to feed your undead cravings with Marvel Zombies, an animated miniseries dropping on Disney+ on October 3, 2025. Think of it as the unholy lovechild of the fan-favorite 2021 What If…? episode “What If… Zombies?!” and the MCU’s darkest corners. Only this time, the gore is turned up to eleven, and your favorite heroes are more likely to bite you than save you.

Created by Zeb Wells and directed by Bryan Andrews, the series will keep the cel-shaded “2.5D” animation style from What If…?, courtesy of Stellar Creative Lab. It’s also Marvel Studios Animation’s first TV-MA-rated project. The show spans four episodes and follows an alternate MCU timeline where a zombie virus, originally brought back from the Quantum Realm by Janet Van Dyne, has spread like wildfire, infecting both heroes and villains.

Front and center is Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff, now rebranded as the Dead Queen. She’s not just another zombie, though. She’s a chaos magic-wielding, reality-warping nightmare who commands an army of the undead. And if that’s not terrifying enough, she’s survived a battle with the Hulk. Okoye, the Wakandan warrior, takes the role of her right-hand zombie, leading her own undead army in service of the Dead Queen.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

The infection has claimed some heavy hitters, including zombie versions of Ghost, Hawkeye, Abomination, Captain Marvel, and Captain America. If you’re keeping score, that’s a lot of infected muscle for our survivors to deal with. Speaking of survivors, there’s a motley crew trying to stay human: Riri Williams, Kate Bishop, and Kamala Khan are teaming up as best friends and battlefield allies, giving fans a possible peek at a Young Avengers dynamic.

But the series isn’t stopping there. Nexus Point News teases appearances from Katy, Shang-Chi, Red Guardian, John Walker, Yelena Belova, Jimmy Woo, Kate Bishop, Riri Williams, Peter Parker, Ms. Marvel, Baron Zemo, Namor, Melina Vostokoff, Thor, Valkyrie, and Black Panther. Whether they’re fighting for humanity or for a seat at the Dead Queen’s dinner table remains a mystery. And yes, Scott Lang’s talking head from What If…? is back. Expect to also see Thanos and Blade Knight adding to the chaos.

With four episodes packed full of blood, banter, and betrayal, Marvel Zombies promises the kind of MCU story where no one is safe. Not even your favorites.

