Since his first interaction with Stephen Strange in Marvel’s first Doctor Strange movie, it’s no surprise that Sorcerer Supreme Wong has become one of the more enjoyable characters in the MCU. Fans have seen him develop from a seemingly cold, no-nonsense librarian who doesn’t get any of the references made by Doctor Strange to a slightly more humorous (though still no-nonsense) character who can easily trade quips with other characters, watches entertaining drama series in his spare time, and seems to have gotten into an unfortunate habit of abducting villains from where they have been imprisoned, so he can train and better himself as the Sorcerer Supreme.

A New Side of Sorcerer Supreme Wong: She-Hulk Brings Out His Personality

With his appearance in the third episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and interactions (and unlikely friendships) with entertaining characters like Madisynn, we have gotten to see a different side to Wong, one that is less focused on saving the world and more focused on watching the drama unfold between fictional characters. It’s an interesting play taken by Marvel that worked in their favour as this is a side of Wong that fans really seem to enjoy because there has been a call for a TV show centred on Wong, similar to the call for a series centred around Jimmy Woo and Darcy after the unexpected chemistry between the two characters.

Benedict Wong’s Enthusiasm for a Spin-Off

Benedict Wong , the actor who plays the current Sorcerer Supreme, has spoken up about the call for a potential spin-off TV show about Wong to Hollywood Reporter . When discussing getting calls from Kevin Feige about the next Marvel project Wong is going to appear in, this time being She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, he described himself as an “overexcited puppy”, going on further to explain that he has been a fan of Marvel since he was a kid. He said, “In every single kind of project that they invite me to be involved in, it just pulls away another layer of the onion, you know? You get to find a little bit more about the eccentricities of the Sorcerer Supreme.” At this point, there isn’t anything in the works, but Benedict Wong has said that he loves playing Wong and “could certainly think of some ideas” for the character and TV series if they do decide to ever make one.

The Wong Cinematic Universe: The Unofficial Marvel Thread

Even if the Sorcerer Supreme never gets a spin-off TV series, people will be more than happy with all the Wong content they get, whether Marvel continues to keep him as a supporting character that watches The Sopranos when he’s not cleaning up interdimensional messes made by sorcerers who don’t know what they’re doing or got a bit too cocky and didn’t anticipate the chattiness of a teenager while casting a very world bending spell.

The current Sorcerer Supreme seems to be the thread tying Marvel’s projects together, the running joke among fans being that the franchise is now the Wong Cinematic Universe after it was pointed out. There’s a lot more to Wong that we haven’t seen and we’re all excited to see where he goes in the future.

