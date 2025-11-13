Marvel is dropping its next Disney+ special tomorrow, and it’s bringing back two Avengers who always know how to steal a scene. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails arrives on November 14 as a two-episode follow-up to Code Red and Mission Demolition. The synopsis promises the team will deal with their “wildest threat yet,” which sounds dramatic until you learn that the villain is a cat-obsessed influencer livestreaming her way toward what she calls “cataclysmic destruction.” If you’ve ever tried to stop a determined online creator, you already know the Avengers might be in over their heads.

Clint Barton steps into the spotlight as the central hero this round. Hawkeye usually ends up playing mediator for the group, but now he’s facing Sphinx directly, a modern spin on the classic Marvel Comics threat Meryet Karim. Disney+ has reimagined her as someone chasing views with an army of cats. Alia Shawkat, loved for her role as Maeby in Arrested Development, voices the influencer who’s ready to claw her way into history with the “biggest livestream ever.”

Of course, Tony Stark refuses to miss a battle, even a furry one. Iron Man suits up with the Hulkbuster, ready to smash whatever feline-fueled trouble Sphinx unleashes. Steve Rogers isn’t sitting this one out either. He and Sam Wilson share the Captain America title here, each carrying a shield and charging into the fight like Marvel wanted to make up for lost time. It creates a rare pairing that fans haven’t seen much of on screen.

Black Panther joins the core team too, giving T’Challa a spotlight he never fully received in the main MCU timeline. Thor shows up swinging Mjolnir because if someone summons a cat army, the God of Thunder considers it fair game for lightning. Black Widow makes her LEGO return despite her MCU fate. Hulk also appears, and he’s back to his smashing self.

The Avengers won’t be the only ones assembling. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails brings in the Catvengers, including Tigra and Black Cat. It’s Black Cat’s first Disney+ appearance, and although Spider-Man probably won’t drop by, the show might sneak in a nod to her complicated history with Peter Parker. The special also features a version of White Tiger (likely Ava Ayala or Angela Del Toro) who joins the battle with the mystical amulet.

Marvel didn’t stop at the heroes. Magneto sends a squad of mutants to crash a museum, sparking early fights with the Avengers. Pyro lights things up, Juggernaut goes head-to-head with Hulk, and Sabretooth appears ready to tear into anyone who gets too close. These clashes set the tone for a special that looks determined to mix comedy and mayhem with zero hesitation.

If you’ve been waiting for something lighter from Marvel, this Disney+ release might be your break. LEGO Marvel Avengers: Strange Tails blends classic Avengers with a story that doesn’t take itself too seriously. And if you love cats, or just enjoy watching superheroes panic around them, tomorrow’s premiere might feel like it was designed for you.

