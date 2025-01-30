The Penguin is widely regarded as one of DC’s best live-action television series to date. In fact, the limited series has firmly established itself as a favourite among DC fans, with multiple award nominations and wins to back up all the hype surrounding it—including Colin Farrell’s Golden Globe win for his incredible portrayal of the legendary Batman villain. Yet despite the show’s widespread acclaim, Marvel showrunner Dario Scardapane believes the Daredevil: Born Again series has even more to offer lovers of the genre. Although the upcoming Daredevil series from Marvel has yet to debut, Scardapane has already raised fans’ expectations for the crime drama by promising a darker, action-packed storyline that pushes the mould farther than its DC equivalent. Will Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again be better than the DCU’s The Penguin?

Daredevil: Born Again Better Than The Penguin?

In an interview with SFX magazine, the co-creator and showrunner indicated that Daredevil’s next television exploits will be “more grounded, less stylised, and even more rooted in the here and now” than its DC counterpart. Scardapane even goes so far as to say that the series will deliver stories “a little faster, meaner, cleaner” than the hit TV show The Penguin.

Superhero fans will undoubtedly be waiting and watching to see how the series will live up to these bold promises—after all, these are some pretty big claims to make. However, there is undoubtedly a big chance that Daredevil may just live up to Scardapane’s assertions, especially with the return of beloved cast members like Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, and, of course, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin.

RELATED: Why Nobody Hated Michael Clarke Duncan’s Kingpin in Daredevil (2003)

What to Expect from Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+

Image Credit: Marvel Studios

In case you haven’t already heard, the next adaptation of Marvel’s vigilante hero takes place five years after the events of Netflix’s Daredevil season three. When Wilson Fisk, perhaps better known as Kingpin, embarks on his own political mission in New York City, a retired Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) is compelled to resume his vigilante life. As the old identities of the two rivals begin to emerge, a clash is imminent.

Of course, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil was slated to come out of retirement much sooner, but SAG-AFTRA strikes in 2023 abruptly interrupted production of the new show. Fortunately, Marvel Studios reportedly used this pause in filming to steer the series back towards the tone and feel of Marvel’s acclaimed Daredevil Netflix series, so if Scardapane’s comments and the show’s new 18+ rating are any indication, Marvel and Disney+ intend to provide fans with the gritty and dark show they have wanted all along.

RELATED: Is Vic Really Dead in The Penguins’ Finale?

Will Daredevil: Born Again Live Up to the Hype?

“It has a pace and a scope that, for a lot of reasons, Netflix wasn’t able to do,” said Scardapane, who claims that Born Again will be even darker than Netflix’s depiction, saying, “They were very dark cinematically, not necessarily story-wise, although there were some dark elements. We’re much darker. This is as far as a Disney Plus show has ever gone.”

Only time will tell if Scardapane can deliver on his promises, but if you’re keen to find out if Daredevil: Born Again can live up to his bold claims, be sure to tune in on March 4, 2025, when the series commences on Disney+.

RELATED: Criticism Over Colin Farrell’s Fat Suit in The Penguin—Is It Justified?

Tell us, do you think Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again will be able to match the success of DC’s The Penguin?

Source: Games Radar