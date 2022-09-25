The Luigi’s Mansion franchise is one that has helped bring Mario’s brother to a spotlight he was unable to achieve under his red counterpart’s shadow. As a ghost hunter, Luigi is able to finally confront his fears, save a kidnapped Mario and stop the dastardly King Boo. After years of this franchise’s existence, it’s time to speculate on what could potentially come next for Nintendo’s bravest and most startled ghost hunter in Luigi’s Mansion 4.

Luigi’s Mansion is a franchise that manages to thrive on an unexplored part of the Super Mario universe. With ghosts running amok in this setting, it’s a great idea if Nintendo finally decides to level up the stakes for a bigger and better adventure.

On this note, we’ve got some ideas to share that can make Luigi’s Mansion 4 a unique experience.

RELATED: Super Mario 3D World 2: Switch Gamers Need a Sequel

Luigi’s Mansion: The series so far

Throughout its existence, the Luigi’s Mansion series has been a captivating adventure where we’ve visited haunted buildings as a ghost hunter, tackling hostile ghost enemies. The three main games have been solid to play and its gameplay is a great selling point because we as players get to visit haunted locations, solve puzzles and defeat enemies with the power of the Poltergust.

In the first game, Luigi had to rescue Mario from a haunted mansion that he won through a contest. This game introduced us to Professor E. Gadd and was the first time we got to see Luigi’s nemesis, King Boo.

Luigi’s Mansion 2, or Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon, is where Luigi gets an upgrade to the Poltergust in order to stop a new evil plan from King Boo. This game takes place in 5 different mansions within Evershade Valley.

The 3rd main instalment is where Luigi travelled to The Last Resort in order to save his friends. This game introduces us to Gooigi, a gooey counterpart to Luigi and a playable co-op character.

RELATED: Super Mario Odyssey 2 Could Be Luigi’s Big Adventure

What we would like to see in Luigi’s Mansion 4

Originally posted by u/BenPowelldos on the LuigisMansion subreddit, this pitch revolves around a big and all-encompassing trip around various parts of the world. It is basically like an Indiana Jones experience in a Nintendo format. Luigi brings his Poltergust and tackles various haunted spots, that’s the basic pitch of the last few Luigi’s Mansion games.

However, Luigi’s Mansion 4 will up the ante by giving us some overarching and impending doom that may befall the world unless some artefacts are gathered by Luigi in order to save the world.

The threat in question can be something like a ghost invasion. It’s quite similar to what we got in Luigi’s Mansion 2’s Treacherous Mansion, but on a much bigger scale. These potential locations can be diverse and have their own unique atmospheres that complement the gameplay.

Locations that can appear in this game are plentiful and some of the top choices among many fans include a haunted old castle, where Luigi can encounter some classically designed apparitions among many other shenanigans within. We are also excited for more unfamiliar and interesting spots being presented and something like a jungle temple out in the Amazon sounds exciting to hop into. The ideas are endless and they all seem like places that can have some hilarious encounters for a frightened Luigi.

For a Homebase and place to recoup, level up and invest in your abilities, it makes sense for some flying contraption to be the place of choice. As a way to present your upgrades, it can have an E-Gadd lab and some new features to make that area more fleshed out in this game. As this will be Luigi’s own answer to Mario Odyssey, there’s no need for Nintendo to hold back on the scale of this new game. A carrier plane was suggested in the Redditor’s pitch and that could work quite nicely, but we also think the blimp from Mario Odyssey can make a potential return in this.

Gameplay-wise, there’s a good chance that this new game can have something that feels true to every previous Luigi’s Mansion experience, while still adding some original flair to it. These new worlds are the key to bringing that new flair as the game will be split between different worlds with their own missions included.

At the start of every new world, it will be a good idea for players to be given a new base camp and tutorial-style level. Using the jungle Amazon-style world example from earlier, a quick tutorial showcasing the unique traits of this world will help them get up to speed with its mechanics and anticipate how the levels will be presented. Using the Poltergust to traverse and tackle new challenges for every new world seems like a nice way to freshen up the game and encourage player retention.

Environmental hazards and a bit more intricate details to puzzles will be nice to have in Luigi’s Mansion 4 as it will keep levels memorable and encourage some creativity from players. Each puzzle can be thematically in-line with its world, so even the haunted castle can have some knights to navigate your way through.

The surge ability from Luigi’s Mansion 2 was an excellent element in these games, so seeing it make a return will be nice, especially because sucking up ghosts feels like exactly what the Poltergust should be used for.

There are so many great ideas that can be explored in a new Luigi’s Mansion game and we can’t wait to see what direction Nintendo decides to adopt.

RELATED: The Truth About Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros.

Rumors & Leaks

So far, what we know is that the last game has already had 3 years in the palms of gamers, so the next one is probably heating up quite nicely in Nintendo’s oven. This year, Nintendo acquired Next Level Games, creators of Luigi’s Mansion 2 and 3. So, it’s basically a sealed deal that they will be working on a new project with the studio.

No leaks for Luigi’s Mansion 4 have been discussed publicly, so it’s only a matter of time before some avid fans begin digging for any sign of life on the project. Still, there’s a high chance that development is already underway.

At this pace, we might be seeing Luigi’s Mansion 4 sometime in early 2024 or an optimistic late 2023 release.

Tell us, are you excited about Luigi’s Mansion 4?