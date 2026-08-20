Insidious actress Lin Shaye doesn’t have time for rumors about retiring. In fact, on 16 November 2025, the 82-year-old actress jumped on Facebook to call out the lies (in all-caps, of course): “FALSE INFORMATION THAT THIS INSIDIOUS IS ‘MY LAST FILM’ AND/OR IS ‘LAST FILM OF THE FRANCHISE!…FALSE NEWS…WE ARE JUST GETTING STARTED!…”

So, in case it isn’t clear: Sony’s Insidious: Out of the Further (previously titled Insidious: The Bleeding World), which opens Friday, August 21, 2026, won’t be the last time we see Elise Rainier (even if Patrick Wilson is absent from the new film). In fact, according to Shaye, she might be around for some time still – especially if it does as well as 2023’s Insidious: The Red Door, the biggest earner of the franchise, which pulled in nearly $190 million worldwide off a $16 million budget. If Jacob Chase’s Out of the Further manages to do the same numbers, we could see several more instalments.

Who’s In the Cast of Insidious: Out of the Further?

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

In this film, the focus shifts to Eve’s Gemma, a young mother who discovers she can travel into The Further – and bring what lives there back into the real world with her. But once the demons inside The Further catch on, things get out of control.

The rest of the cast has since been confirmed: Brandon Perea, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Sam Spruell, Island Austin, and Laura Gordon round out the leads alongside Eve and Shaye.

Why Lin Shaye Keeps Coming Back to Elise Rainier

Image Credit: FilmDistrict

Shaye has become synonymous with the franchise. She’s probably known to most as the Insidious lady, even if her horror résumé includes other big hits like A Nightmare on Elm Street, Critters, 2001 Maniacs, Ouija, and more. And who could forget her work with the Farrelly Brothers in comedies like Dumb and Dumber and There’s Something About Mary.

But Shaye still loves horror. When asked about her favourite scary movie, she didn’t hesitate to tell PopHorror: “I always come up with The Shining… and some of Alfred Hitchcock’s films, like The Birds and Psycho… Jordan Peele makes some pretty scary movies… As well as James Wan, of course.”

In a new interview alongside producer James Wan and director Jacob Chase, Shaye opened up about how Insidious has managed to keep her character interesting. “Elise grows each time, even in her understanding of the demonic world,” she explained, describing how the character’s relationship to the supernatural keeps changing.

Chase, who also co-wrote the script with David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, revealed that they spent a long time working through Elise’s history to figure out what makes her work in the franchise. “There’s always mystery there,” he said, revealing that there’s still much to learn about the character, even if she isn’t the lead in Insidious: Out of the Further (read our full review).

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