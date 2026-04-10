Brendan Fraser just recently announced that he will be returning to The Mummy in a fourth installment (pencilled in for 2028). Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, releasing in 2026, is not that film. And Blumhouse keeps reminding fans (through tweets on X) that neither Fraser nor Tom Cruise will not show up in this horror remake (not even in a post-credits scene). If you wanted even more proof that the two films aren’t linked, Cronin’s The Mummy just got an 18+ rating overseas.

When was the last time you saw an 18+ rating on a horror film? It’s probably been a while. It’s not a warning that gets handed out casually these days. It probably means you shouldn’t eat before seeing The Mummy (originally titled The Resurrection).

Early reactions have pointed out that the film is aggressive, uncomfortable and filled with gore. So, if you’re planning to see it, expect to squirm… a lot during its 134-minute runtime.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

One scene has already been talked about a lot online. A scorpion crawls into someone’s mouth and destroys their vocal cords. Apparently, it’s incredibly grotesque, with one viewer calling it “truly vile.”

It’s scenes like this that have caused countries like Ireland, Canada, and South Korea to put a rare 18+ rating on the movie posters. In the US, it got a strong R.

But will that, and Blumhouse’s warnings, be enough to stop audiences from going to see the film expecting something much lighter? We’ll have to wait and see.

April 17 is coming. You’ve been warned.

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