Some actors chase Oscars, while others prefer to lurk in the audience’s nightmares rent-free. These terrifying legends have redefined horror cinema for generations, from classic creatures of the night to iconic “Scream Queens”. Here on this list, we’ll be taking a look at ten performers who made history by making our skin crawl.

Toni Collette: The Modern Horror Queen of Hereditary and The Sixth Sense

Image Credit: A24

When Toni Collette played a concerned mother in The Sixth Sense, little did she know she would become a veritable icon of modern horror. Her performance in Hereditary is as chilling as it is captivating, truly an Oscar-worthy horror performance if there ever was one.

Jamie Lee Curtis: The Original Scream Queen of Halloween and Horror Cinema

Image Credit: Universal Pictures

At just 19 years old, Jamie Lee Curtis stepped into John Carpenter’s Halloween as Laurie Strode and suddenly the “final girl” had brains, timing, and a mean survival instinct. Then came Prom Night and Terror Train, where she proved this wasn’t luck. She knew when to run, sure, but also when to fight back. Decades later, Curtis returned to Laurie in David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, older, sharper, and done playing nice. She proved once and for all that she was the Scream Queen.

Christopher Lee: The Ultimate Dracula Who Ruled Hammer Horror

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Though many might remember him as Saruman or Count Dooku, Lee’s first major villain role came with his imposing portrayal of Dracula in the Hammer horror universe, where he played the Count in seven films.

Bruce Campbell: The Cult Horror Icon Behind Evil Dead’s Ash Williams

Image Credit: IMDB

Ash Williams’ transformation from a scared survivor to a full-blown action hero in the Evil Dead saga would have been unachievable by anyone other than Bruce Campbell. No one else has Campbell’s unique skill to deliver the most memorable one-liners in a horror film.

Robert Englund: The Man Who Became Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street

Image Credit: IMDB

If there ever were an actor who lived in our nightmares, that would be Robert Englund. He created Freddy Krueger from the ground up, complete with his famous potty mouth.

Linda Blair: The Face of Terror in The Exorcist

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

For anyone born in the ’60s, Linda Blair was the very definition of a horror icon. Her legendary performance as Regan in The Exorcist is still positively bone-chilling.

Anthony Perkins: The Chilling Genius Behind Norman Bates in Psycho

Image Credit: TCM

Alfred Hitchcock may have reinvented the horror genre with Psycho, but Perkins’ performance as the unstable Norman Bates is what made this thriller truly legendary, especially with that final scene with him in a straitjacket, giving the audience one final, menacing look.

Angela Bassett: The Fierce Horror Icon of American Horror Story and Beyond

Image Credit: FX

Before Ryan Murphy gave her the keys to Coven in 2013, Angela Bassett already appeared in horror movies like Vampire in Brooklyn back in 1995. Still, nothing quite prepared fans for Marie Laveau. Bassett’s Voodoo Queen was very different. Of course, she has a ton of Emmy nominations for her horror roles, too.

Lon Chaney Sr.: The Original Master of Horror Movie Monsters

Image Credit: TCM

The original Phantom of the Opera, Lon Chaney spent most of his acting career hiding under layers of makeup and prosthetics, but nothing could conceal his undeniable talent when it came to embodying timeless horror monsters.

Boris Karloff: The Definitive Frankenstein Monster in Classic Horror Cinema

Image Credit: TCM

For many die-hard horror fans, Boris Karloff remains the definitive Frankenstein’s monster. Karloff made a living playing misunderstood outcasts who could terrify you one moment and break your heart the next, establishing the enduring idea that horror can be much more tragic and not just explicitly disturbing.

Keith David: The Commanding Voice and Presence of Cult Horror Classics Like The Thing

Image Credit: Shudder

While Kurt Russell gets most of the applause as MacReady in The Thing, Keith David’s Childs is the one who keeps you uneasy long after the credits roll. Two men, one frozen wasteland, and that final stare-down. That tension works because David refuses to overplay it. He lets the silence do the work. He’s been doing horror roles for decades, too. From They Live to Pitch Black and even Jordan Peele’s Nope, plus TV staples like Tales From the Crypt, David built a horror résumé most actors would envy.

Bela Lugosi: The Dracula Performance That Defined Vampire Horror Forever

Image Credit: TCM

When we think of Count Dracula, we subconsciously think of Bela Lugosi. This icon of the silver screen embodies the perfect blend of menace and regality that a character like Count Dracula demands. This unique talent led him to star in over fifteen horror films throughout his career. He was also in Plan 9 from Outer Space, but we don’t talk about that.

Vincent Price: The Master of Gothic Horror and Sinister Charm

Image Credit: TCM

Price is the kind of genius that appears once in a generation. Everything about Price screams “horror icon,” from his eerie on-screen presence to his haunting (but undeniably soothing) voice. Price starred in more horror films than we can count, and became an inspiration for filmmakers like Tim Burton and Guillermo del Toro.

Bruce Campbell: The Chainsaw-Wielding Horror Legend of The Evil Dead Franchise

Image Credit: Starz

Four decades later, The Evil Dead still feels like a scrappy accident that refused to stay small. Back in 1981, Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell weren’t chasing legacy, they just wanted to get the film made. Campbell’s Ash Williams, part fool, part survivor, stumbled into horror history. He later joked to The Columbus Dispatch in 2021 that the film now plays in more cinemas than it did on release.

That same Ash grew up, sort of. Across sequels and Ash vs. the Evil Dead, Campbell sharpened the chaos into something human. The slapstick stayed, but now there’s regret, exhaustion, even a flicker of redemption. You don’t just laugh at Ash anymore. You root for him.

Jenna Ortega Is Here to Claim the Scream Queen Crown

Image Credit: Dimension Films

Move over Jamie Lee Curtis, there’s a new Scream Queen in town. Jenna Ortega has slayed her way to the top of the horror genre with standout performances in recent hit slasher and horror films (like Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Scream, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and American Carnage). That said, the 20-year-old actress first caught the audience’s attention as the amazingly deadpan Wednesday Addams in her titular Netflix show. To say that Ortega is one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry would be a severe understatement.

In many aspects, one could say that Ortega is the Jamie Lee Curtis for the streaming generation. With roles all across the horror genre, and demonstrating a range that most actors would love to have, Ortega might be the new icon for die-hard horror fans.

RELATED: Jenna Ortega Is The New Scream Queen