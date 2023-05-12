Are you feeling down and in need of a good laugh? Or have you been in an anime-watching slump because you cannot find a new series to enjoy? Well, we are here to tell you that perhaps a parody anime series is precisely what you need to lighten your mood. However, with so much anime tagged as comedy series on streaming platforms such as Netflix and Crunchyroll, it can be difficult to decide where to start. This is in addition to many of these series falling into more than one genre.

This means the best anime series can range from romantic comedies to Isekai and slice of life. And again, this is where we come in, as this list will serve as your guide to the best comedy anime series of all time. While some series may be pure slapstick humour with little to no plot, others use a combination of elements to drive home their best jokes.

So, without further ado, here are some of the best comedy anime series to cheer you up when you feel down.

20. The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Based on Satoshi Wagahara’s light novel series of the same name, The Devil Is a Part-Timer! is the perfect comedy anime when you are in the mood for a good laugh. If ever you have wanted to see the Dark Lord Satan working as a part-timer at MgRonalds, then be sure to check this out. Entering Tokyo from another dimension, Satan and his general, Alciel, end up with new identities; Sadao Maō and Shirō Ashiya. From here, the duo must adapt to the human world and see to their domestic needs by opening bank accounts, finding a place to live, and getting jobs. As you can imagine, watching a Dark Lord trying to lead an ordinary life will result in some hilarious scenarios that will have you laughing out loud.

19. Maid Sama!

This is yet another anime comedy series with unique characters and a hilarious plot that will keep you invested. In fact, its 26-episode run will almost feel too short once you have reached the end of the season. We follow our main character, Misaki Ayuzawa, who attends an all-boys school turned co-ed. She becomes the first female student council president who strictly rules the school but has a secret she is keeping from everyone. In a series of events, the notorious heartbreaker at their school, Takumi Usui, discovers her secret; she works at a maid cafe to help support her family. So naturally, he strikes a deal with Misaki, promising to keep her secret if she spends time with him. It’s a win-win situation, right?

18. Teasing Master Takagi-san

Based on the award-winning manga series by Sōichirō Yamamoto, this adorable elementary school romance anime is one not to be missed. Although underrated, it has some of the most hilarious moments. We follow the daily life of middle school students, Nishikata and Takagi. Sitting next to each other in class, Takagi has a crush on Nishikata and enjoys teasing him with inappropriate jokes and playing pranks on him. Of course, Nishikata takes this as a challenge and often plots revenge to get back at Takagi, rarely winning. And when he does win, he feels as though he still ended up losing to Takagi. With some loveable characters and a plot you don’t want to see the end of, be sure to check this series out for a good laugh.

17. One-Punch Man

If you vastly enjoy superhero series but want some comedy thrown into the mix, check One-Punch Man out. Set on a supercontinent version of Earth with four moons, we follow a bald man named Saitama as he fights monsters wreaking havoc. However, he is extremely powerful to the point that he can take out an enemy in a single punch. When he begrudgingly becomes the mentor for a human cyborg named Genos, the two decide to join the Hero Association in hopes of gaining recognition. Here, Genos immediately becomes a higher-ranking hero while Saitama is in the bottom class. In addition, they meet other heroes who have bizarre personalities while engaging in some hilarious scenarios. As a bonus, the action sequences are excellent when the characters decide to get serious.

16. Cowboy Bebop

This neo-noir sci-fi show is a classic series many anime fans will recognise the name of. And that is for a good reason, as the anime has some of the most recognisable characters in the industry with the most entertaining plot. Set in 2071, after humanity has colonised much of the solar system, we follow a bounty-hunting crew aboard their spaceship called the Bebop. As expected, crime rates have skyrocketed across the galaxy, and the Solar System Police has struck a deal with bounty hunters to catch criminals. With a crew led by ex-hitman Spike Spiegel, we see the gang embark on some disastrous mishaps that often lead them without money. Although there is an overarching story, the series is episodic in nature, meaning you can watch most of it with your brain switched off.

15. Great Teacher Onizuka (GTO)

Tooru Fujisawa created a masterpiece when he wrote this award-winning manga series. And as a result, we have the GTO anime to cheer us up on rainy days. Here, we follow an ex-bike gang leader named Onizuka Eikichi, who aspires to become the greatest teacher ever. During his internship to complete his qualifications to become a teacher, he deals with a delinquent class that helps him grasp the importance of mutual power and respect between teachers and their students. Then, a mishap leads to him ending up with the ‘problem class’ of the prestigious school he works at upon graduating. With some genuinely heart-warming moments comes a lot of chaos and bizarre situations, making for some fantastic comedy while giving you a new perspective on what it means to be a teacher.

14. Samurai Champloo

This is yet another anime classic that many fans will recognise and was brought to us by the same director who gave us Cowboy Bebop, Shinichirō Watanabe. Although set in the Edo Period in Japan, the series incorporates many Western cultural references, specifically pertaining to Hip Hop. We follow three characters; a cheerful young tea waitress named Fuu, a somewhat silly vagrant outlaw named Mugen, and a stoic ronin named Jin. As one can imagine, with a unique such as this teaming up, you are in for a rollercoaster of a ride. With one 26-episode long season, you will want more by the time the final episode comes to an end. However, this show certainly does not disappoint when it comes to comedy.

13. Rent-A-Girlfriend

Based on Reiji Miyajima’s manga series of the same name, it would be a crime not to include Rent-A-Girlfriend on this list. With fantastic animation and some entertaining and hilarious scenarios, you can tell from the premise alone this is the perfect way to fill up your laughter metre. The story follows Kazuya Kinoshita, who becomes desperate enough to try out a rental service after the supposed love of his life, Mami Nanami, dumps him. Upon doing so, he is shocked to find she is very cute and sweet- not at all what he was expecting. That is until she requests they keep their relationship a secret due to them attending the same university. Kazuya quickly discovers his rental girlfriend is not as lovely as he once thought when seeing her in “real life”.

12. Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie

If you are a fan of romance series such as Horimiya, then you definitely want to check out this. We follow the tale of Izumi and his seemingly perfect girlfriend, Shikimori. While she is cute, sweet, and fun to be around, Shikimori has a dark side that surfaces when certain circumstances are met. And naturally, Izumi loves being around her when this happens. Although this romance anime has some strange tropes that explore the couple’s weird fetishes, it makes for some hilarious content. And luckily, not in a way that would make you uncomfortable, but rather laugh out loud. Based on Keigo Maki’s manga series of the same name, this is a great way to pass the time on a depressive day.

11. My Ordinary Life (Nichijou)

Based on Keiichi Arawi’s Japanese manga series of the same name, this is a great way to unwind after a long. Although on the older side, this anime still presents some of the best humour we have seen in recent years, completely dismantling the classic cute girl trope. Set in Tokisadame, the series focuses on various people from the town but specifically centres on Yūko Aioi, Mio Naganohara, an android named Nano Shinonome, and Mai Minakami. With no set storyline, each episode focuses on a random, bizarre experience from each of their lives. We also get a glimpse into other characters’ lives, such as their teachers from school and even a talking cat named Sakamoto. The series has received much praise, with a critic deeming it one of the best comedy series of all time.

10. Daily Lives of High School Boys

Similar to the previous title, this fun little anime series follows the adventures of a group of friends with not much plot. Although the series is more intertwined than the last, the Daily Lives of High School Boys is still great when you do not want to concentrate too hard while watching something. We follow the daily lives of school friends Tadakuni, Hidenori Tabata and Yoshitake Tanaka as they interact with various students, talk about girls, and find themselves in ridiculous situations. With Hidenori constantly scheming and coming up with funny plans, Yoshitake being the main of the trio, always participates in his shenanigans, much to Tadakuni’s dismay. Whether it’s trying to impress girls or planning a trip to the beach, these boys are sure to keep you entertained for the entirety of 12 episodes.

9. Life with an Ordinary Guy Who Reincarnated into a Total Fantasy Knockout

Although this surely is a mouthful of a title, the Japanese title has been abbreviated to Fabiniku. Based on Yū Tsurusaki’s manga series, this anime follows your classic Isekai trope with the main characters being transported to another world. We follow childhood best friends Hinata Tachibana and Tsukasa Jinguuji, with the former wishing for a girlfriend but not being successful with them. This is while the latter, Jinguuji, is handsome but does not trust women. When Hinata wishes he was a woman, a Goddess of Love appears and kills him, transporting the duo to an alternate dimension. Hinata wakes up and discovers that not only is he a woman, but he and Hinata have now been assigned the task of defeating the Demon King. Based on the premise alone, undoubtedly, you are in for a wild ride.

8. KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!

This is another one of those very well-known titles in the anime community. Based on the light novel series written by Natsume Akatsuki, we follow shut-in Kazuma Satō, who is a huge anime, manga, and gaming enthusiast. As a parody of the Isekai genre, Kazuma is killed in a traffic accident before waking to find a goddess with an offer for him; he can be transported to another world but can only bring one thing with him. He chooses to take the goddess with him and wakes up in a world where he is tasked with subjugating the Demon King. Of course, this is not as easy as it seems for Kazuma when the goddess points out his lack of shelter, clothing, and money, listing one mundane issue after another in hilarious fashion. If you have yet to check out this fantastic series, this is your sign to do so immediately.

7. Ouran High School Host Club

If you are a true anime fan, then you have heard this title floating around at least once. And you also may have heard that this is a fantastic series. Well, the rumours have not disappointed, as this is one of the best romantic comedy anime out there. The story follows a girl named Haruhi, who is very tomboyish in nature. Because of this, she is often mistaken for a boy. In addition, she is very poor and can only attend the school because she has a scholarship. So, of course, when she breaks a very expensive vase in the prestigious all-boys Ouran Host Club, she makes up for it by doing odd jobs for the group. Mistaking her for a boy, she is subjected to the wild and unconventional behaviours of the boys in the group, making for some ridiculously funny moments.

6. Spy × Family

As one of the best-selling manga series out there, Tatsuya Endo really outdid himself when he gave us this little gem. So naturally, the anime took the world by storm, climbing the ranks of MyAnimeList very quickly and easily. The story revolves around a spy named Loid who must build a family to complete one of his missions. Unbeknownst to him, the girl he adopts as his daughter, Anya, is an esper with psychic abilities. Furthermore, his ‘wife’, Yor, is actually a trained assassin who sees the mission as a perfect cover-up for her profession. Combining a trio such as this makes for some bizarre adventures and scenarios that will have you in tears from laughter.

5. Beelzebub

There is no better way to kick off this list than with this iconic anime series that ended much too soon. We follow high school delinquent Tatsumi Oga, who stumbles upon a man that splits in two to reveal a baby. Of course, the baby latches itself on to Tatsumi and immediately forms a bond. He soon finds out that the baby is the son of the Devil King, who has been sent to destroy the Earth. Going by the name of Beelzebub, Tatsumi is now tasked with raising the baby, resulting in numerous amounts of mishaps and endless chaos. This is the perfect comedy series to heighten your mood when you are feeling down. Be sure to give it a watch.

4. Kaguya-Sama: Love is War

As one of the most popular romance anime series out there, it also makes for the best humour. We follow student council president Miyuki Shirogane and vice-president Kaguya Shinomiya at the prestigious Shuchiin Academy. It is apparent that the two are madly in love with one another but are too proud to admit their feelings to one another. This leads to the two of them plotting to make the other person confess, with the rest of the student council, Chika Fujiwara and Yuu Ishigami, oblivious to the chaos ensuing around them. The back-and-forth between these two make you forget they are in love and not caught in a cat-and-mouse game similar to that of Light Yagami and L in Death Note.

3. Grand Blue / Grand Blue Dreaming

Although this was supposed to be an anime centre on scuba diving, we instead get an amazing comedy, slice of life series, that will leave you wanting more. We follow Iori Kitahara, a college student living in a coastal city. Residing in his uncle’s dive shop, Ihori joins his upperclassman in their college scuba-diving group called Peek-a-Boo. With a series of fun events and hilarious animation, this show certainly deserves its spot in the top three of this list. No matter your sense of humour, this series will have you laughing until your stomach hurts.

2. Gintama

Surely, this iconic comedy anime needs no introduction. Following an ex-samurai named Gintoki Sakata in the Endo period of Japan, the world gets a culture shock when an alien invasion occurs. Going by the name of Amanto, the aliens have taken over people’s jobs and used them as labourers. As a result, Gintoki now must work as a freelancer to get by, with his eccentric nature often landing him in ridiculous situations. Teaming up with teenager Shinpachi Shimura and a powerful alien girl named Kagura, the trio’s mission rarely goes to plan. However, there are some endearing moments and great action to match. If you have not already seen Gintama, then now is the time to do so, with the series set to make a return.

1. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

This anime comedy series easily takes the top spot as the funniest of all time. As a slice of life that follows the life of high school student Kusuo Saiki, we quickly discover he has unparalleled psychic powers comparable to that of a god. Of course, he tries to keep his abilities a secret, wanting to live a normal life. But slowly, he attracts the unwanted attention of his classmates, who do not want to leave him alone. Despite this, they consider him their friend and involve him in their elaborate plans despite his best efforts to be excluded. The result is usually Saiki having to save them from infinite death. With genuinely hilarious moments, the series concludes on an endearing note that will leave you in tears.

What is your favourite comedy anime series?