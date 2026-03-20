If we’re completely honest, most Superman fans showed up for Smallville to watch Tom Welling’s charming Clark Kent / Superman or Michael Rosenbaum’s Lex Luthor, who many still believe is the best live-action version of the character. Still, it’s hard to deny that Kristen Kreuk’s Lana Lang, the young and beautiful girl next door (or across from the Kent farm, in this case), was the one who kept things interesting week after week on the show.

Sure, Clark’s crush had plenty of baggage, including the death of her parents, with the arrival of Kal-El to Smallville. And, of course, she had a way to make just about every teenage decision feel ten times more difficult than it actually was. But regardless of how you feel about her and the “Meteor freaks” who followed her week after week, there’s no doubt that Kristin Kreuk made the character a reason to tune in every week.

Now, all these years later, people are asking… “What actually happened to Kristen Kreuk after Smallville?” Well, she’s actually been super busy.

How Kristin Kreuk Was Cast as Lana Lang on Smallville

Image Credit: The CW

Kreuk actually joined Smallville when she was just 18 years old. Growing up in Canada, she actually never planned on pursuing a career in front of the camera. In fact, she studied forensic science instead. Then a casting director spotted her in high school and gave her a role on the series Edgemont. From there, Kreuk had other small roles, the biggest of which was playing Snow White in ABC’s television adaptation.

After appearing in about 70 episodes of Edgemont, her agent sent an audition tape to Warner Bros. That tape landed her the role of Lana Lang in Smallville.

The Real Reason Kristin Kreuk Left Smallville After Season 8

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

She stayed with the Clark Kent-focused show for eight seasons, appearing in 154 of the series’ 217 episodes. “I’ve been doing Smallville since I was 18, so it’s been my whole adult life,” she told Metro in 2008 when she decided to leave the series at 26. It consumed her life for a long time and I guess there’s only so many times you can bump your head and lose consciousness around Clark Kent.

In 2009, she pivoted to film. Unfortunately, her first movie was Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, a film critics absolutely tore apart. It has one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores to date (just 3 percent). It was brutal. But that didn’t stop her from achieving success.

What Kristin Kreuk Did After Smallville: TV Shows, Movies & Career Moves

Image Credit: The CW

After Smallville, Kreuk became the lead in Beauty & the Beast from 2012 to 2016 and later starred in the legal drama Burden of Truth, where she also served as an executive producer. Speaking about that role, she told Collider, “I love her because she’s a person who is great at her job and she doesn’t care what people think about her.”

She even co-founded her own production company, Parvati Creative Inc., to produce human-focused stories. “I love finding stories… and giving people voices who don’t often have them,” she told the Calgary Herald.

Where Is Kristin Kreuk Now in 2026? Lana Lang’s Life After Smallville

Image Credit: Fox

More than two decades after Smallville first aired, Kreuk still looks remarkably similar to the Lana Lang fans remember. That probably won’t ever change. The difference now is that she spends just as much time creating stories as she does appearing in them. For example, in 2026, she’s preparing to release her own comic book called Black Star. She also starred in two seasons of the crime drama Murder in a Small Town in the last few years, where she plays Cassandra Lee, a librarian who becomes the love interest of a detective who is solving murders in a small town in the Pacific Northwest.

Yes, she’s busy.

Oh, and if you’re wondering, she still lives mostly in Canada rather than Hollywood. Maybe Kristen Kreuk is a lot like Lana Lang after all. Maybe with just less kryptonite in her life.

RELATED: The Truth: Fans Watched Smallville For Kristin Kreuk’s Lana Lang