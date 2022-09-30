With everything that’s been going on with the world and constant delays in schedule, fans have been worried that we would never get another sequel, but it has been confirmed that no matter how long the wait, there will be a Jumanji 4.

RELATED: The Rock Is The Only Hope For The RoboCop Franchise

In 1995, Joe Johnston directed the first Jumanji film. It followed two kids (played by Bradley Pierce and Kirsten Dunst) who find and start playing an old board game. While playing they release a man (played by Robin Williams) who had been trapped in the game for decades. Together they are tasked with restoring balance and finally finishing the game.

Twenty-two years later, a second film was created starring Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan and it was such a hit that they decided to make a third with an ending that brought back the concept from the original movie.

But will there be a Jumanji 4?

Why Has There Been A Delay?

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle was released in 2017, two years before Jumanji: The Next Level was released (2019). Jumanji 4 is going to far exceed that and one of the main contributors has been the pandemic, but it hasn’t been the only reason.

The film’s all-star cast has had a lot of other projects that they have been working on, specifically Dwayne Johnson with DC’s Black Adam and his upcoming Christmas action film Red One and Karen Gillan with Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Hiram Garcia (a producer that was involved in the 2017 and 2017 Jumanji movies) has confirmed in an interview that plans for Jumanji 4 were in the works. He told Collider, “It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen for sure. We have a great vision for the new Jumanji movie. We were discussing the launch the other day. We’re bringing it to Sony shortly.”

With how busy the cast has been with their other projects, fans probably shouldn’t be expecting the next film any time soon. Johnson has been instrumental in ensuring Sony’s success with projects in the past, so it isn’t likely that they will film the next one without him. The same goes for the rest of the incredibly entertaining cast, including the “teenagers”.

While we are sure that there will be a Jumanji 4, a date has not yet been confirmed for them to start filming.

RELATED: Can The Rock Save The Terminator Franchise?

What Will The Story Of The Fourth Movie Be?

While no exact details have yet been confirmed for the film, there are some hints as to what will happen in the mid-credits scene of Jumanji: The Next Level. In the short scene, Spencer’s mother (who is played by Marin Hinkle) and a heating mechanic are sucked into the game by accident and end up releasing some of Jumanji’s animals into the real world.

This is a callback to the first movie and gives way to so many possibilities in Jumanji 4. There is a chance that the avatar’s from the first two movies could finally make an appearance as themselves and we’d be able to see their real personalities.

There’s so much that Sony could decide to do with the next movie and I for one cannot wait to see what happens.

RELATED: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s Next Project Should Be About a Pet Rock

Are you excited about Jumanji 4?