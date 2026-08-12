Hollywood’s AI obsession isn’t going away, and Lionsgate is another film studio with stars in its eyes about how artificial intelligence could cut costs, increase output, and take a giant steamy dump all over creativity. The scary part is how a film like John Wick 5 could become nothing more than AI slop – especially after news broke that an investor urged Lionsgate to embrace Skynet the technology.

As per Semafor, Sagar Gupta from Anson Funds wrote a letter to Lionsgate’s board, stating, “The rise of generative AI has led the market to sort companies bluntly into ‘AI winners’ and ‘AI losers.’ Lionsgate’s stock has reacted sharply – and negatively – to the release of new AI video models, including Sora and Seedance, which we believe reflects a default market assumption that a studio is more likely to be an AI casualty than an AI beneficiary.”

Unlike other studios that covertly use AI but pretend to stand with the industry, Lionsgate is actually one of the few that hasn’t hidden its love affair with AI from the public. In fact, the company hired its own chief AI officer to plan for Judgment Day the future.

Of course, Gupta’s letter sent all the executives into a flat panic and hit the stock market negatively, but it’s yet another reminder that the AI genie is out of the bottle and there’s no going back. The message is loud and clear: embrace AI or we cut the funding. It’s almost as if these people all have their own money tied up in the likes of OpenAI. Hmm…

As audiences, the worst part is that you just know the car crash is about to happen and it’ll be catastrophic, but everybody will act surprised when the pile-up happens. Make no mistake about it, some genius at Lionsgate will think, “Why do we need to pay stars millions of dollars when we can make John Wick 5 with a few prompts? All that profit can go straight into our bonuses!”

Image Credit: Lionsgate Studios

This isn’t a what-if; it’s an eventuality. The troughs will come out and the slop will be poured in abundance, but the question is, who’ll be eating it?

Right now, there’s a general anti-AI sentiment among viewers, but it’s almost as if these execs can’t (or won’t) read the room. Absolutely nobody – apart from those grifters trying to sell AI tokens like it’s cocaine – wants AI-created movies. It’s like watching monkeys fling feces at each other – you might be curious about what’s going on at first, but you don’t want any of that on you.

Look, to be fair, these executives do sit high up in their concrete towers, and the oxygen gets thinner the higher up you go into the sky, so maybe they just aren’t thinking clearly anymore. Whichever way, it would be comical if it weren’t so sad to see how the joy of cinema is about to be ruined by those who lack less of a soul than the technology they’re trying to push as the great savior of mankind. If Lionsgate is about to turn John Wick 5 into AI slop, maybe it’s time to rename the Baba Yaga into Baba Kaka.

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