Get ready for more brain blasts—Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius could be making a comeback after 24 years! While we haven’t heard much from the 11-year-old prodigy since his TV show was heartbreakingly cancelled back in 2006, diehard fans will be pleased to learn that a sequel to his animated hit could finally be in the works. But before you dig out your old Jimmy Neutron action figurines, let’s break down exactly what’s going down.

Is Jimmy Neutron 2 Actually Happening?

While neither Nickelodeon nor Paramount have made any official announcement regarding a possible sequel for the beloved movie, screenwriter Adam Pava—who has worked on other hits like The Boxtrolls, Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends, My Gym Partner’s a Monkey, and of course, the original Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius—has mysteriously listed the upcoming project on his LinkedIn page . Yes, as strange as it might seem, job updates are apparently a great source of Hollywood news these days.

The listing, found by Twitter/X user @Minions_Fanboy , suggests that Pava has been working on the script since December 2023. But while that certainly sounds promising, we must remember that in Hollywood, not every script translates to an actual movie being made. In fact, this wouldn’t be the first time news of a potential Jimmy Neutron project has surfaced.

The creator of the popular Nickelodeon franchise, John A. Davis, stated in a 2022 video interview with The Able Gamer that Nickelodeon was planning to reboot Jimmy Neutron around 2020. According to Davis, Nickelodeon was “very interested” in reviving the property with the original crew, but the project ultimately fizzled out before production.

That said, things have been changing at Paramount ever since the entertainment giant announced a merger with Skydance Studios last year, and there might be new chances for the Jimmy Neutron reboot to actually come to fruition. It would certainly be exciting for fans to consider heading back to the world of Retroville after all these years.

What Could a Sequel Look Like?

Image Credit: Nickelodeon Movies

However, in the event that Jimmy Neutron 2 does get the green light this time around, the biggest question is whether the original cast and creative team will be back for the sequel. Given that the first film was released just under two and a half decades ago, it would be unexpected if the entire cast returned, but let’s face it, what would a Jimmy Neutron sequel be for the OG fans without the recognisable voices of Rob Paulsen as Carl Wheezer, Jeffrey Garcia as Sheen Estevez, and Debi Derryberry as Jimmy Neutron?

Fortunately, several important voice performers from the original series, including Rob Paulsen, have indicated interest in a revival. I don’t think it would be a bad thing at all to reboot Jimmy Neutron,” the actor said in a 2020 ComicBook interview . “I think that’s one of those shows that a lot of people would love to see again.” And honestly, he’s not wrong. We’ve seen time and time again that nostalgia is a powerful force.

The Legacy of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius

Image Credit: Nickelodeon Movies

But for those who may have missed out on Jimmy’s adventures or need a catch-up given the passage of time, the original film debuted in theatres on December 21, 2001, to the joy of viewers all around the world.

Debi Derryberry provided the voice of Jimmy Neutron, a talented but clumsy young scientist who tends to get himself and his friends into crazy situations. In the case of this film, Jimmy’s creation of a communication gadget unintentionally attracts an alien civilisation known as the Yolkians to Earth, who then abduct all of the parents in Retroville.

The film was a huge hit, earning a well-deserved Oscar nomination for Best Animated Feature but ultimately losing to the cinematic marvel that is Shrek. However, it did inspire a phenomenally popular Nickelodeon series, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Boy Genius (2002-2006), which eventually saw a crossover with The Fairly OddParents and a less popular spin-off, Planet Sheen. But in the hopes of seeing more of Jimmy’s exploits and inventions in the future, fans have been clamouring together (and signing petitions) for a revival or continuation of the original series.

So… Is This Actually Happening?

Sadly, as of right now, all we have is a promising LinkedIn post and our hope to fuel the fantasies of a Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius sequel. So, until Paramount or Nickelodeon makes it official, don’t hold your breath—but do keep an eye out for updates.

Would you be excited about a Jimmy Neutron sequel? Or is this a franchise that should stay in the early 2000s? Let us know your thoughts!