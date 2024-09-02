If Deadpool and Wolverine has shown us anything, it’s that fans are already feeling nostalgic for Marvel’s Fox era. Seeing characters like Wesley Snipes’ Blade and even Chris Evans’s Human Torch back in action made for some of the most memorable moments of the latest MCU film. That said, there are still dozens of characters we’d like to see joining the MCU someday. Here are six Marvel movie characters that fans would love to see coming back to the big screen in the MCU (even if just for a small cameo).

1. Jessica Alba – Invisible Woman

While seeing Johnny Storm was great in Deadpool & Wolverine, one can’t help but wonder what happened to the rest of the Fantastic Four. Hopefully, they fared a bit better than Johnny did in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Jessica Alba’s Sue Storm often lacked the development and complexity of her peers in the 2005 Fantastic Four film. That said, her on-screen chemistry with Chris Evans sold you the idea of the Fantastic Four being a superhero family rather than just a team. Fans would surely love to see her reprise her iconic role at least once, especially now that Vanessa Kirby will play the new Invisible Woman in the MCU.

2. Thomas Jane – The Punisher

Jon Bernthal has done an outstanding job playing the Punisher. The Walking Dead actor has breathed new life into the character, turning Frank Castle into the complex and irate character he is in the comics. However, Thomas Jane walked so Jon Bernthal could run.

2004’s The Punisher is a great example of a live-action Marvel film not limited by the constraints of a cinematic universe. Jane does a great job playing Frank Castle as the typical action movie badass, with John Travolta playing the villain. While critics weren’t thrilled by the film, The Punisher remains an excellent action flick that would be entertaining even if it wasn’t tied to Marvel at all.

3. Halle Berry – Storm

Considering the number of discarded mutants we saw in Deadpool & Wolverine, the glaring omission of Halle Berry’s Storm stood out like a sore thumb. Berry delivered the ultimate version of Ororo Monroe with a performance that’s up there with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine in terms of how memorable it was for the X-Men franchise.

The last time we saw Berry as Storm was in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. It’s been a decade now, and it’s safe to say fans are eager to see the return of the apex mutant in some form. If there ever was one mutant that should join the MCU in full capacity, that’s Halle Berry’s Storm.

4. Ben Affleck – Daredevil

This might be a controversial opinion, but Ben Affleck did a perfectly passable job as the Man Without Fear. While the 2003 Marvel film wasn’t to everyone’s liking, seeing Elektra back in action in Deadpool & Wolverine makes you wonder why Affleck didn’t reprise his role as Daredevil for an MCU cameo.

Charlie Cox might be the Daredevil now for many fans, but we should still give Ben Affleck a chance to retire his character in a blaze of glory.

5. Ioan Gruffudd – Mr. Fantastic

Much like Sue, Reed Richards was notably absent from the Void in Deadpool & Wolverine. As Pedro Pascal gears up to play Richards in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we can’t help but wish there was a time to see the whole team from the 2005 film back together, and that includes the exceptional Ioan Gruffudd as Mr. Fantastic.

Even if the original Fantastic Four dilogy wasn’t perfect, Gruffudd did an outstanding job playing the team’s leader. His take on Richards was just cocky enough to believe why he would enrage someone like Victor Von Doom. And speaking of Doom…

6. Toby Kebbell – Doctor Doom

Julian McMahon played a terrifying Doctor Doom in the original Fantastic Four, but we can’t ignore how Toby Kebbell’s Doom might have been the best thing to come out of the 2015 Fantastic Four film. As unanimously maligned as Josh Trank’s superhero movie was, Kebbell’s Victor Von Doom was a complex villain who deserves a second chance.

I know we’re all anxiously waiting to see how Robert Downey Jr. will play one of Marvel’s most iconic villains. Still, we know the Multiverse is a wonderful thing, and while that explains how the iconic face of Iron Man came to be Doctor Doom, there could be a chance we see other versions of Doom from across the Multiverse, including Kebbell’s.

Tell us, which other forgotten Marvel characters would you like to see make an MCU cameo?

