After seven episodes of explosive action, crass one-liners, and some very questionable dancing skills, James Gunn’s Peacemaker HBO Max series is gearing up for a finale that’s nearly twice the length of its usual outings. Mark your calendars: Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 8, titled Full Nelson, drops Thursday, October 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT, and it’ll clock in at over 57 minutes.

Gunn himself confirmed the runtime online, writing, “You’ll be happy to know next week’s episode is over 57 minutes long.” Fans, of course, immediately lost their collective minds. One Redditor screamed, “NEARLY AN HOUR LONG FINALE!!!” while another joked, “Damn, he really was saving up those minutes to use on the finale. Hell yeah!” And then there’s the internet poet who simply declared, “The Gunn doesn’t jam, Gunn delivers.”

The funny part is that most of Season 2’s episodes were around the 30-minute mark, so the finale really does feel like a double feature. Whether that means double the chaos, double the body count, or just more of Peacemaker making bad life choices, we’ll find out soon enough.

That said, not everyone is convinced that longer automatically means better. As one fan pointed out, “I don’t get this notion that a runtime somehow defines how good an episode of TV can be.” They’re not wrong. After all, the last two short episodes still managed to be bloody, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt.

So what can you expect from this longer send-off? For starters, Chris Smith, our helmet-loving anti-hero, is back behind bars, still calling himself “the angel of f***ing death” and wishing the world would leave him alone. Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr. is busy poking around the Quantum Unfolding Chamber and its buffet of alternate realities. A.R.G.U.S. is lurking in the shadows with its own shady agenda, and a furious Captain Triumph looks set to crash the party. With all that in play, the finale doesn’t exactly scream “happy ending.”

Then there’s Lex Luthor. His behind-the-scenes deal with Flag might be the only real setup we get for what’s coming in Man of Tomorrow (2027), which is surprising given Gunn previously called Peacemaker a “prequel” to the film. Is he overhyping and underdelivering? Possibly. But Gunn also has a habit of pulling the rug out from under his audience, so Episode 8 could still pack the kind of gut-punch that fans won’t stop talking about for months.

As for the future of the series, Gunn already poured a little cold water on hopes for Season 3. “It is not right now,” he admitted last week when asked about renewal. “That doesn’t mean there aren’t plans for these characters, but it’s not necessarily Season 3 of Peacemaker. And then people should watch Episode 8 to see what happens, because maybe some of your questions will be answered in that episode by itself.”

So, don’t expect Chris Smith to ride off into the sunset, but don’t be shocked if he pops up again in Gunn’s upcoming Superman sequel either.

