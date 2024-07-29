As much as every action and sci-fi fan loves it, Terminator 2: Judgment Day isn’t a perfect movie. It sure is the zenith of the Terminator franchise – no one questions that. However, years of revisions, upgrades, reboots, and an unwavering refusal to let the series end have transformed the most iconic Terminator film into a somewhat flawed masterpiece. A new meme on Facebook points out a funny race swap error during a stunt in Terminator 2.

Terminator 2 Goofs

For all its goofs and bloopers, James Cameron did an impeccable job making sure T2 could stand on its own as the ultimate sci-fi action flick. Killer robots, unparalleled action scenes, and even a legendary chase scene across LA have turned this film into a must-watch for movie fans in general.

Still, leave it to eagle-eyed fans to notice even the most minute inconsistencies in an otherwise perfect film. Things like John Connor’s changing height throughout the film due to actor Edward Furlong’s unexpected growth spurt. Or how about that time the T-800 incorrectly stated that Judgment Day would take place in three years (1997) even though the film clearly states it’s 1995, meaning Arnold was off by a year?

Those are some of the most well-known goofs and blunders of Terminator 2. Every die-hard Terminator fan with at least three Funko Pops in their collection has heard of those – or spent a few minutes reading through the IMDb “Goofs” section for the film. However, there’s one minor detail that those same fans have ignored so far – a detail so seemingly minor that it skipped even IMDb’s catalogue.

Terminator 2 Race Swap Error

The moment in question happens just as the new T-800 comes face to face with Sarah Connor. By now, we know that this version of the unstoppable killing machine isn’t the same relentless automaton from the first Terminator film – but Sarah doesn’t know that. For her, her tormentor is back for round two.

Arnie’s T-800 proves two things in this scene: one, that he’s a firm believer in gender equality, as he beats both male and female hospital workers alike, and two, that he doesn’t see race, as he can completely change a man’s genetic structure with a single push.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the T-800 picks up an African American worker and throws it against a window… only for a Caucasian guy to hit the glass instead . Truly, Skynet’s tech has gone too far, defying even the very essence of humanity. Or, you know, they had to use a body double for this scene, which, according to IMDb , happens frequently in T2.

It’s not as egregious as, say, Date Movie‘s infamous bike scene , but it’s close. Still, the scene happened so fast that many fans didn’t have time to process the race swap. It also helps that the scene has a distinct blue tint, making everyone look more like a Smurf than any particular human ethnicity. Perhaps it was a way for James Cameron to tease the Na’vi. It’s settled: the T-800 punched the first Avatar in that scene, kicking off Cameron’s ongoing obsession with blue aliens. It’s either that or someone’s stunt double didn’t show up to work that day.

Tell us, did you spot the Terminator 2 race swap error before? Also, do you think Zack Snyder should direct a Terminator reboot?

Watch the “Black Man Suddenly Turned White in Terminator 2” scene below.