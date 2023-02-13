Where did the cast of the 2017 blockbuster movie adaptation of Stephen King’s It end up? Find out in our update on each actor’s current roles and activities.

In 2017, Stephen King fans got what just might be one of the finest horror movie remakes ever made. Seemingly fueled by the popularity of Stranger Things, 2017’s It was a massive box-office success. That said, critics and moviegoers alike agreed that, while the film’s plot doesn’t do anything too unique for a horror flick, the powerful cast is what makes the movie so special and really brings this Stephen King novel to life.

Consisting of a group of young and impressively talented actors, the It (2017) cast has been regarded as one of the best young ensemble cast since 1985’s The Goonies. Their unique chemistry and the spectacular way in which they delivered their lines cemented the young actors’ careers in a highly competitive industry.

You might have seen them popping around some films here and there, but we figured this would be a great time to take a look at what happened to the It (2017) cast, and what have been some of their latest projects.

1. Bill Skarsgård (Pennywise)

Let’s begin our list with the 2017 film’s titular “It” and holder of the title of “creepiest clown ever,” Bill Skarsgard. Born into a prolific family of actors, Bill has gained some impressive accolades ever since he began his career in 2000. While he had acted in some indie films before, It and his role as Pennywise (previously played by Tim Curry in the miniseries) was the moment that changed his life for good.

After reprising his iconic role in It Chapter Two, Bill found success in another Stephen King-inspired novel franchise, this time a Hulu show, Castle Rock. He’s also set to star in the show Clark: a series about Sweden’s most infamous gangster, Clark Olofsson, to whom we owe the term “Stockholm Syndrome.”

2. Jaeden Martell (Young Bill Denbrough)

Martell played the role of Bill Denbrough, the de facto leader of the Losers Club, and the only one from the group with a personal vendetta against Pennywise. Brave and resolute, Bill quickly became a fan favourite for his love for his brother, Georgie, and for being one of the first kids to stand against Pennywise.

The casting of Martell as the leader of The Losers is spot-on, with the actor giving the character just the right amount of nuance. After his starring role, Martell went on to be part of the ensemble cast of Knives Out, where he plays Jacob Thrombey. He also played a starring role in the TV mini-series Defending Jacob, where he plays the son of an assistant DA’s son who gets charged with murder.

In It Chapter Two, the character of Bill Denbrough was portrayed by James McAvoy, who continued the nuance that Jaeden Martell brought to the movie.

3. Jack Dylan Grazer (Young Eddie Kaspbrak)

At just 17 years old, Jack Dylan Grazer already has one of the most admirable portfolios in the young actor business. He managed to impress Bill Skarsgård with his acting chops, being able to jump in and out of character with unbelievable ease. Even more impressive is the fact that he improvised most of his character’s lines, making him one of the most versatile actors of the whole It (2017) cast.

After It, Jack co-starred in the DCEU film, Shazam! Recently, he also appeared in Disney Pixar’s Luca, where he does the voice acting for Alberto, one of the film’s main characters. Grazer’s next film will be in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, where he will reprise his role of Freddy Freeman.

The nervous but brave character of Eddie Kaspbrak was brought to life in IT Chapter Two by James Ransone, continuing the arc of a man who is a bit of a hypochondriac and dealing with the memory of his overbearing mother, but things don’t end as one would expect for him. No spoilers though…

4. Jeremy Ray Taylor (Young Ben Hanscom)

The lovable Ben was, without a doubt, the heart of the Losers Club. Jeremy Ray Taylor is responsible for turning Ben into one of the most lovable characters of the It (2017) cast, and it’s safe to say that the young actor is a powerhouse when it comes to conveying emotions on screen.

It seems like Taylor really enjoyed the horror genre: since his role in It, he’s been part of the cast of the Are You Afraid of the Dark? remake, and also co-starred in the Goosebumps film sequel. He’s also delved into directing his own films, beginning with the upcoming short film, Unarmed Divide.

The young Ben Hanscom undergoes a spectacular transformation between IT and IT Chapter Two, returning as a successful business owner in the form of the handsome Jay Ryan.

5. Chosen Jacobs (Young Mike Hanlon)

Thanks to Mike, the Losers Club can remain together even through the toughest challenges. He’s the one who is most connected to Derry, Maine, and sees Pennywise as a threat to his beloved town. Additionally, he’s the one who assembles the club 27 years later, in the It sequel.

Played by Chosen Jacobs, the young actor has recently been seen in the dramedy series God Friended Me. He also joined Bill Skarsgård in a recurring role on Castle Rock, where he plays the role of Wendell Deaver.

It was Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon in IT Chapter Two that brought the gang back together again, proving once more that he is the glue that holds the Losers Club together, even through the decades.

6. Wyatt Oleff (Young Stanley Uris)

One of the most tragic characters in the It (2017) cast, Stanley Uris is an unlikely member of the Losers Club. Even the adult version of the character was only on screen for a short while in the It sequel, Wyatt Oleff still played reprised his role in the sequel through flashbacks.

Additionally, Oleff has appeared in both Guardians of the Galaxy films as the younger version of Peter Quill. Other than that, the actor has been busy working on independent flicks and also directed his own short film, Writer’s Block.

Stanley Uris appears briefly in IT Chapter Two portrayed by Andy Bean, but, unfortunately, is the only member of the Losers Club that doesn’t end up returning to Derry to take on the monster for a second time.

7. Jackson Robert Scott (Georgie Denbrough)

Though he was alive only for a small portion of the original It, it could be said that Georgie Denbrough is the most important character of the whole It (2017) cast. His death is the reason why the Losers Club comes together in the first place.

As the youngest actor in the 2017 version of It, Jackson Robert Scott hopefully has a long and successful career ahead of him. Recently, the actor can be seen in the Disney+ MCU series WandaVision, and the Netflix drama-horror show, Locke & Key.

8. Sophia Lillis (Young Beverly Marsh)

The only female member of the Losers Club, Sophia Lillis plays the courageous Beverly Marsh. Beverly is one of the most complex characters in the movie, showing some of the clearest evolution throughout the film.

Sophia Lillis has proved to be a truly magnificent starlet. Ever since It, Lillis has acted in some indie dramas, most notably Uncle Frank. She’s also set to star in an upcoming film adaptation of Dungeons & Dragons.

The character of Beverly Marsh was brought forward into It Chapter Two by Jessica Chastain, carrying forward the nervous and spunky charater that evolved during the process of the first movie.

9. Finn Wolfhard (Young Richie Tozier)

Even before he became part of the It (2017) cast, Finn Wolfhard had already made a name for himself thanks to the success of Stranger Things. His character, Richie Tozier, is the film’s comic relief. Along with Jack Dylan Grazer, Wolfhard improvised some of his character’s lines, so most of what you see of him in the movie is just Finn being Finn.

Aside from some new seasons of Stranger Things, Wolfhard has been busy starring in movies like How It Ends and The Turning. He’s also set to star in the upcoming Ghostbusters film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Wolfhard has also delved into other areas of the entertainment business, having directed two short films and working with his band, Calpurnia.

Bill Hader (Barry) was the chosen actor to bring the grown-up Richie Tozier to life in IT Chapter Two, bringing forward his sweet, humourous nature and character that Finn Wolfhard really put his own spin on.

10. Nicholas Hamilton (Henry Bowers)

Nicholas Hamilton played Henry Bowers, a delinquent in Derry who was a bully to most of the main cast. He is easily enticed by Pennywise to do some of his bidding out in the open world, even killing his own father when Pennywise suggests it.

Nicholas Hamilton also starred in another Stephen King novel adaptation, starring alongside Idris Alba in The Dark Tower.

Henry Bowers also made a return for the second chapter of the IT story, portrayed by Teach Grant, who expertly portrayed the character who had been tormented and demented, having been locked away in an insane asylum since being arrested for the murder of his father in the first movie.

Who is your favourite from the It (2017) movie cast?