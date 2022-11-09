What happens when powerful people in the movie industry meet over lunch? Great things are what happen. And what happens when those powerful people happen to be famous director Steven Spielberg and the man calling all the shots at one of the biggest superhero studios in the world at the moment, Warner Bros. Discovery’s CEO David Zaslav? Really Great things. We can’t wait to see what comes out of this. DC fans are already speculating that Steven Spielberg might be directing Henry Cavill as Superman in a Man of Steel 2.

Spielberg and Superhero Movies

Steven Spielberg, the Oscar-winning director, has been approached for superhero movies in the past, without success. There are rumours that surfaced in July that Kevin Feige, creative chief at Marvel Studios, approached the legendary director to shepherd the upcoming Fantastic Four movie, but that the director showed no interest when he heard the offer.

But could Steven Spielberg be the right person to direct Henry Cavill’s Superman? Maybe.

Famously known for his contributions to movies like Ready Player One, Jurassic Park, and of course, Indiana Jones amongst many, many more, the director would be a valuable addition to nearly any movie, especially with studios as big as DC and Marvel.

Spielberg Meets with David Zaslav

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Steven Spielberg met with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav over lunch at the Warner Bros. commissary, where they were later joined by Christopher Nolan and new co-CEO of DC Studios Peter Safran, to talk about who knows what.

“On Wednesday, Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav and Steven Spielberg were having lunch at Warner Bros. commissary. Not a bad power lunch, right?”

“But then, Christopher Nolan, eating nearby, comes over to hang after his lunch wrapped. AND THEN, new co-head of DC Studios Peter Safran walked in and got to meet the whole gang.”

What on Earth they could have been discussing no one but the four would know, but fans have immediately climbed onto Twitter to speculate.

Speculations About Spielberg and DC

With Henry Cavill having just returned to the fold to don the cape of Superman once again, the first thing that fans have jumped to is the possibility of Steven Spielberg helming the new Man of Steel 2, which they think could lead to being one of the best, if not the best, superhero movies ever made.

Of course, there is a boring theory that they were simply discussing the DC project that the director has already boarded, their World War II title Blackhawks, which was rumoured to be commencing in 2018. Sadly, he has joined that title as a producer, and not a director, but has been rumoured to be developing another film as a directing vehicle.

Jurassic Park writer David Koepp was hired to write a script for Blackhawks and shared an update in March that the script was done and he was waiting for the big changes at WBD to cool off before getting a green light from management to continue. When asked about Spielberg’s involvement, he said he was hopeful that the director would say yes. “Obviously, I hope he does it or if he doesn’t direct it, I hope he produces it [and] someone great directs.”

It appears we don’t have a direct answer for either theory, so speculation will continue to soar on what the magnanimous four might have been discussing over lunch, but a group like that is sure to produce something great.

But given the importance of Superman, we can imagine that Steven Spielberg would be just the right person to balance nostalgia, story, and charm.

