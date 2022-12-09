Streaming anime has always been something that has never felt quite streamlined. For every new show you hear about, there is probably a bookmarked anime website somewhere that you’ve kept tucked away. If you’ve spent an extended period on the internet as an anime fan, you’ve probably come across a few legal and not-so-legal sites, including 9anime.

RELATED: The Best Fate Anime Series of All Time (& How To Watch Them)

In fact, 9anime (a free anime website) is likely one of those bookmarked sites that provide a steady supply of the newest anime series. Moreover, it is one of the most visited websites to stream a person’s favourite anime title or episode.

However, it always feels like a chore to use 9anime, considering the seemingly endless ads you and other visitors have to put up with (although you could use ad blockers for this). Still, you power through and catch up on your favourite shows. As you’ve engaged with this platform and watched a few episodes of your favourites, there have probably been questions lingering at the back of your mind, “Is 9anime a legal anime streaming site? Is 9anime safe?”

It can feel like a mission for anime lovers to even find the official website for 9anime, as a simple search will show you many websites with similar domains. All fake sites. The only natural way to find the official website and avoid being caught on scam websites or phishing sites is to find their page through their official Twitter page or Subreddit. There you will find links to all of their official links and mirrors and their proxy website.

That’s what we are going to investigate and answer today. Before you begin downloading or streaming your favourite show, consider this.

Is 9anime legal?

In a nutshell, no, 9anime is not a legal anime streaming site. But there’s a more extensive scheme behind 9anime that will make you think twice about using the website if you’ve been an avid supporter.

9anime and many other free anime streaming websites on the internet are running advertisements. While it may be nice to think that the ads are donated to studios/Mangaka, that is simply not the case.

With 9anime, you’re watching high-quality anime from their servers in exchange for the advertisements targeted at you (which is not legal at all). Unfortunately, once the ads generate revenue, these profits will only seep into the pockets of the person running the illegal website.

If you think that’s bad enough, consider that the internet is a cesspool of opportunistic sharks. All of them are waiting to take advantage of art with no appreciation for the process behind it. Many people running these websites don’t even have a connection to anime. Instead, they see the whole operation as a money machine, and you’re unknowingly taking the bait.

Plus, there’s the chance of picking up a virus (or viruses).

RELATED: The Most Powerful & Strongest Anime Characters Of All Time Ranked

Why your favourite anime did not get a new season

While piracy (and using illegal piracy sites like 9anime) may seem harmless, there’s a lot that it affects behind the scenes. Creating an anime requires costly resources, and the only way studios can confidently embark on a project is by receiving support.

Therefore, it may seem unfair when a heavily discussed anime receives a new season after years. That’s because many people were streaming illegally or exploiting the genre. While there are many free ways to watch high-quality anime online, there are other ways to go about it.

To combat this, start looking toward the paid options. We know how frustrating they can be, and their catalogues never seem to have the classics. However, it is currently the best way, and a few noteworthy workarounds can improve your paid anime streaming experience. I understand, though, only some people have the money to spend on a subscription service. If you have no choice but to enjoy your anime the ‘illegal’ way, make sure to use a virtual private network or a VPN service to protect your information and your computer while you are online.

RELATED: The Best Anime Intro Songs – Here Are The Best Openers

How to enjoy legal anime streaming

Legal anime streaming sites are still your best bet if you want to support the creators. Avoid such illegal anime sites as 9anime, AnimeFreak, and the various proxy sites.

There are a ton of legal options waiting for you to try out.

Netflix – is one of the cheaper and most affordable options for streaming anime legally. There are a lot of options when it comes to tailoring how much you would like to pay for the service. Suppose you are used to streaming anime on your mobile device. In that case, you can pay for the portable option, which is as little as R39/month. Netflix has an extensive library of online anime with many language options for subs and usually has English dubbed. If you are still looking for what you are watching there, there are plenty of other options. Check out a list of great anime series available on Netflix here.

Crunchyroll – known for its reliability, this service is ideal for all age groups. It has plenty of options to choose from within the anime genres. Using it is a pleasant experience and the site guarantees English subtitles and dubbing. This service also comes with an anime app you can use on a mobile device to read manga, watch short animation, or whole episodes in full HD.

Amazon Prime Video – is home to our favourite anime, shows, cartoons, and anime. This could be the best site as it has many animated originals like The Legend of Vox Machina, all streamable in HD quality. New episodes are updated constantly. To check if it’s available, just type your title of interest into the search box and enjoy your anime in excellent quality.

Funimation – is one of the most extensive catalogues for anime movies, TV shows, comics and manga. Unfortunately, this service is only available in many parts of the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, and Ireland. It is unavailable in many other parts of the world. Yet again, this is something easily avoidable with a VPN.

Thankfully, they are constantly improving and responding to feedback. In addition, they are paid subscriptions that care about what their customers want and are not just a cash grab. The key features to look for in the best website is one you know is being paid for. This means the studio behind the anime is actually getting paid for their hard work.

Besides, if a show or streaming service isn’t available in your location, consider using a VPN service to work around that. Then you don’t have to deal with the headache of copyright attorneys’ laws, scams, civil charges, purchasing good antivirus software, etc.

Heck, there are even a few free streaming sites that will allow you to enjoy some excellent anime for free.

RELATED: Top 10 Best Anime Series Of All-Time

So, you might want to avoid 9anime. Unfortunately, it’s not a legal free anime site.