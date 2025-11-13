Idris Elba keeps dodging the James Bond question, yet he somehow ends up in stories that make everyone ask it again. His next round of trouble arrives in 2026 with a new Netflix film that pulls him back into the coat-and-grit world of Luther. You know the look. You know the walk. And you know things get messy the moment DCI John Luther steps into a room.

This time he isn’t returning alone. Ruth Wilson is back as Alice Morgan, the brilliant menace who has always made Luther question whether he’s battling crime or his own judgment. She skipped Luther: The Fallen Sun in 2023, so her return immediately raises your curiosity. What brings Alice back now, and why does she feel like exactly the wrong person for Luther to need? Fans have been quoting her lines for years, and her presence almost guarantees those sharp exchanges that made the series addictive.

Dermot Crowley also returns as Schenk, the one man patient enough to deal with Luther’s chaos but exhausted enough to mumble something about early retirement every time Luther walks in. Crowley has been around since the early days of the series, and his scenes usually add a grounded counterweight to the mayhem.

Image Credit: Netflix

Jamie Payne sits in the director’s chair again, which should reassure anyone worried. Payne knows how to shoot London. He worked on the original series and helmed the last film, so he understands the rhythm that made Luther stand out. Neil Cross, the creator and long-time writer, crafted the story, which focuses on a streak of violent murders across London. They’re messy, unpredictable and designed to keep Luther running on fumes.

The setup brings Luther back in quietly. The story pushes him into a corner where every decision feels like a mistake waiting to happen. It plays into what fans enjoy most: watching Luther try to fix a city that keeps trying to break him. If you’ve followed the character since his 2010 debut, you know the appeal. Luther is flawed, relentless and rarely makes it through a case without looking like he needs a week of sleep.

Luther, Alice, and Schenk are BACK. Idris Elba, Dermot Crowley, and Ruth Wilson will reunite for an all new LUTHER movie.



Luther has been secretly called back into service amidst a new wave of brutal, seemingly random murders. But how can he save London when everyone on all… pic.twitter.com/eZHMsSPPKo — Netflix (@netflix) November 11, 2025

The new film aims to give fans something fresh while honouring the tone that kept the franchise alive for over a decade. It’s a return to the core dynamic that made people talk about Idris Elba as Bond in the first place. And while the Bond rumours probably won’t die in 2026 either, Luther doesn’t need a martini or an Aston Martin to get your attention. He just needs that coat.

