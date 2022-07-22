The new trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel shows that House of the Dragon will feature a brewing civil war between the Targaryen family, the Seven Kingdoms, and many, many dragons.

Since the release of the final episode of Game of Thrones in 2019, HBO is finally returning to George RR Martin’s fantasy world with the first-ever GoT Spinoff show.

Set roughly 200 years before the events of the original hit series, this instalment to the fantasy franchise shifts the focus from the rest of Westeros squarely onto the Targaryen dynasty that we heard so much about in the original story, and that eventually brought the beloved and tragic queen Daenerys Targaryen into the world.

The House of the Dragon series has been in development for a few years now, and in fact, was greenlit the same year as GoT ended. HBO kicked off the marketing campaign earlier this year, with its first official teaser trailer having been released on the 20th of July 2022. Fans simply cannot wait for its highly anticipated release in August this year.

Marketing campaigns have focused on the epic scope of the series, teasing major events that are known to the fans of the source material, and highlighting the large presence of the Targaryen’s dragons in this instalment of the story, displaying more than Game of Thrones could even dream of seeing.

The Trailer and Story So Far

In HBO’s first official trailer for House of the Dragon, we finally get to take a first look at the upcoming and highly anticipated series. The trailer frames a large focus on Rhaenyra Targaryen and her quest to become Queen of Westeros and sit on the Iron Throne (seem familiar Daenerys?). The trailer teases a family feud over power, which breaks out between prince Daemon Targaryen and his father King Viserys I Targaryen.

An all-out civil war in the Seven Kingdoms is started when King Viserys views Princess Rhaenyra as the heir to the Iron Throne, and not her brother Prince Daemon. This decision by the king defies the custom in the Seven Kingdoms to have the eldest son assume the throne as the official heir. Not only do the Seven Kingdoms erupt into war, but so does the Targaryen family, different sides of their house using their many dragons to try and sway the tide of war in their favour.

The Dance of the Dragons event from the source material is being adapted as part of the civil war between the Targaryens, which leads to the deaths of almost all the dragons.

Star-Studded Cast

While the entire cast has not yet been released (or shown in the House of the Dragon trailer), we have learned a few of the main cast members that will be playing key characters in discovering the truth about the Targaryen’s rule, including Matt Smith from Doctor Who and Morbius, Olivia Cooke from Bates Motel, Paddy Considine from The Bourne Ultimatum, Emma D’Arcy from Truth Seekers, Rhys Ifans from The King’s Men, and finally Sonoya Mizuno from Ex Machina.

With the release of the series just around the corner, HBO is hoping that this epic trailer will persuade fans who were disgruntled over the end of Game of Thrones to give the new spin-off a chance, and it looks like it has worked.

Does the House of the Dragon trailer do enough to excite you for the series?