Now reaching the finale of the first season of House of the Dragon, it seems that all the groundwork for the eventful Dance of the Dragons, the culmination of the civil war that split the different families of the House of Targaryen, is in place. With events starting at a simmer and now finally building to a boiling point, the opposing sides, The Blacks and The Greens are doing everything in their power to gear up for this impending war. At face value, The Blacks have a clear advantage, having many more dragons than The Greens, but Daemon Targaryen appears to be particularly proactive in his effort to change the tides, bonding with his dragon Caraxes, getting Syrax’s dragon eggs, and now singing to Vermithor, the Bronze Fury. But what does the singing mean?

Daemon’s Song

In the 10th episode of season 1, Daemon Targaryen can be seen singing to the dragon Vermithor, known as the Bronze Fury in High Valyrian. While at first glance this may just be a song, knowing how calculating and ambitious Daemon is leads us to explore the implications this has for the future of the show, and his motives behind it.

The song that he sings to the mighty dragon is “Hāros Bartossi – With Three Heads” which translates to:

Fire Breather, Winged Leader, But two heads, To a third sing. From my voice, The fires have spoken, And the price has been paid, With blood magic. With words of flame, With clear eyes, To bind the three, To you I sing. As one we gather, And with three heads, We shall fly as we were destined, Beautifully, freely.

This is a song that resonates with the dragon Vermithor, as it was sung to him by his first and only rider, King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, who at this point has passed away about 30 years prior.

The Meaning Behind The Song

While it is a beautiful song, we know better than to think that it had no ulterior purpose. The lyrics of the song itself pertain to Targaryen history, referring to the Doom of Valyria and even Aegon’s conquest using dragons.

Daemon is likely using it to get Vermithor more socialized again after not having had a rider since the death of King Jaehaerys, and promising him that Daemon will find him a worthy rider soon, bringing him back to the glory of battle. This makes sense, as Daemon has made it clear that he believes dragons are the key to winning wars, and he would want to favourably pair up as many dragons with worthy riders as possible.

Daemon has shown so much development in his relationship with the dragons, with his success in all of his exploits. While it proves him to be volatile in his ambitions, it also shows that he has an impressive kindred nature with the dragons, more than anyone else in the show, and the first since Daenerys’ kinship with her three dragons in Game of Thrones.

The idea of a Targaryen “being a dragon” has never really been asserted besides with Dany and her brother Viserys but is being hinted at now with Daemon.

Who Exactly is Vermithor?

Vermithor is an old and magnificent dragon. Bronze Fury is over 100 years old at this point, and is among some of the biggest dragons in all of Westeros, coming close to rivalling Vhagar in sheer size and power. The only rider he has ever had was King Jaehaerys I Targaryen, and since the rider’s passing, he has not been touched since. Daemon is hoping that his raw power, which would completely turn the tides of any situation, will work in the favour of his faction. Vermithor will undoubtedly play a huge role in the Dance of the Dragons. All that remains to be seen is who will stand tall as his rider.

While there are some theories regarding this, and just looking at the source material kind of spoils it, we will leave this mystery to be answered by the series itself in the coming second season of House of the Dragon.

What do you think about Daemon singing in High Valyrian to the dragon Vermithor?