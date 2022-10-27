The story of Daenerys Targaryen is one of the most tragic in Game of Thrones. After everything that she endured, she was one of the characters that fans were rooting for the most. One of the ways that she rose to power was with the help of her three magnificent dragons. But now that we’ve seen what happened between Aemond and Lucerys, did Daenerys Targaryen lose control of her dragon, Drogon, in Game of Thrones?

The Mother of Dragons

Daenerys was known as the mother of dragons after raising the dragons like her own children. After losing her baby, she was never permitted to see the body, but it was said that the baby died because it was deformed, scaley, and a ‘monster’. This story is what created the myth that the Targaryen was the mother of dragons.

After the death of her husband, Kahl Drogo, she gave him an honourable burial with a funeral pyre, placing her three dragon eggs in the fire with him. No one knows what truly causes a dragon egg to hatch, but she managed to hatch all three of them, and then raise them.

She trained her dragons to respond to her when she spoke High Valaryan (and that is how the dragons in House of the Dragon listen to their riders as well) and when they were young they would listen to her commands.

Did Daenerys Ever Actually Control Her Dragons?

Although the dragons listened to her commands, does this mean that Daenerys Targaryen had control over them? When a Targaryen is bonded with a dragon, they are permitted to ride the dragon and can command them, but King Viserys makes it clear that their idea that they control the dragons simply isn’t true.

When the Dragon is feeling agreeable to their rider, they will listen to them. Given specific commands, like the call for fire, they do as they are told. But at the end of the day, a dragon is a wild and noble creature, that lives many centuries in most cases, having many riders. So what happens when the dragon isn’t in the mood to listen?

Daenerys Targaryen seemed to have control over her dragons, able to guide them while flying and obeying her commands for the most part. But was that the case when she flew in with Drogon and burns Kings Landing to the ground? Game of Thrones fans are beginning to question whether or not it was actually Daenerys’ plan to burn the city to the ground or whether or not she had simply lost control of Drogon, her dragon.

A video meme circulating on YouTube shows Drogon burning the people and the city of Kings Landing, with Daenerys screaming in horror, “Stop Drogon! Listen to me!!!” and “Drogon no!” In this version of the attack, it’s clear that the fearsome red dragon had no intention of listening to his mother and rider, and acted of his own free will.

Of course, we know this isn’t the case and that Daenerys was completely in control and aware of her actions as she ordered her dragon to breathe fire down upon the helpless people of Kings Landing. Or maybe we got it wrong it just looked that way.

The final episode of season 1 of House of the Dragon, does raise a few interesting questions regarding dragons and their roles in these wars. Aemond’s dragon Vhagar disobeying his command begs the question, did Daenerys ever truly have control over her dragons? Or were they simply obeying her in their child-like state because of them having raised her and her Targaryen blood? The latter seems to be the case.

