2025 didn’t play nice. July alone landed like a stiff punch to Hollywood’s ribs. While everyone fought about AI-written movies and whether James Gunn’s Superman was better than Zack Snyder’s, we lost people who mattered. Malcolm-Jamal Warner, gone in his mid-50s, meant more than nostalgia if you grew up with The Cosby Show on in the background. Then Ozzy Osbourne took his final bow, no encore, no theatrics. The quieter losses hurt too. Character actors. Familiar faces. The ones who made thin roles stick. You remember them, even if the internet didn’t pause long enough to notice them.

Richard Chamberlain

Image Credit: Paramount Television

Richard Chamberlain, “the king of the miniseries,” died at 90 on March 29, 2025, after stroke complications. You probably remember Sunday nights glued to The Thorn Birds as priest Ralph de Bricassart, or Shōgun’s John Blackthorne. TV felt bigger then. Your couch became an event.

Joe Don Baker

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Joe Don Baker died on May 7, 2025, from lung cancer. He was 89. You knew the glare, the clenched jaw. From Cool Hand Luke in the 1960s to Mud in 2012, his six-decade run sold toughness without speeches.

Valerie Mahaffey

Image Credit: NBC

Emmy winner Valerie Mahaffey died from cancer at 71, leaving TV richer and weirder. You know her from The West Wing, ER, Frasier, Seinfeld, and Wings, but she owned Northern Exposure as Eve. That performance snagged the Emmy.

George Wendt

Image Credit: Showtime

George Wendt died from cardiac arrest on May 20, 2025. You laughed with him as Norm on Cheers, beer in hand, timing sharp. He also surprised you elsewhere. Guilty by Suspicion and Someone’s Watching Your Dreams showed range, grit, and restraint.

Loni Anderson

Image Credit: Paramount Pictures

Loni Anderson died after a long illness at 79, leaving TV history richer. You know her as Jennifer Marlowe on WKRP in Cincinnati from 1978 to 1982, stealing scenes weekly. In the 1980s, she played Jayne Mansfield opposite a pre-fame Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Kelley Mack

Image Credit: IMDB

Kelley Mack, known to fans from The Walking Dead, died on August 2, 2025. She was 33. The actress, producer, and voice-over artist fought cancer while still working.

Rene Kirby

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox

Rene Kirby, a former gymnast turned actor, died July 11, 2025, after two months hospitalized. He was 70. You remember him as Walt in Shallow Hal, the Farrelly Brothers hit from 2001.

Ananda Lewis

Image Credit: IMDB

Ananda Lewis died on June 11, 2025, after a breast cancer battle. You probably remember her steering MTV with Teen Summit and VJ stints. She spoke like a friend, not a script.

Peter Jason

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Hollywood mainstay Peter Jason died of cancer on February 20, 2025, aged 80. You knew his grit as Con Stapleton on Deadwood and his nerves as Dr. Paul Leahy in Prince of Darkness by John Carpenter.

Udo Kier

Image Credit: IMDB

Born in 1944, Udo Kier was a famous on-screen face. The mid-1970s locked his cult status with Flesh for Frankenstein and Blood for Dracula, warped horror backed by Andy Warhol. Then he showed up in Blade, Armageddon, and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Over 200 films later, he died November 23, 2025, in Palm Springs. He was 81.

Bob Burns III

Image Credit: Instagram / monsterpaloozaofficial

Bob Burns III spent decades juggling monster suits and real influence. You saw him as gorillas and sci-fi beasts, but he also advised, produced, archived, and protected genre history. Burns died December 12, 2025, aged 90, leaving shelves, stories, and rubber legends behind the scenes forever.

Peter Greene

Image Credit: New Line Cinema

Peter Greene made menace look easy. You remember him from Pulp Fiction and The Mask, always the threat in the room. He died at 60, discovered face down with “blood everywhere” and a note saying, “I’m still a Westie.” The case remains unsolved.

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

75-year-old Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa switched gears with ease. One minute, his stare iced villains in Mortal Kombat; next, he cruised as Johnny Tsunami’s surfing grandpa or ruled Memoirs Of A Geisha. Hollywood knew his range long before a stroke took him on December 4, 2025.

Danny Seagren

Image Credit: Instagram

Danny Seagren, born November 15, 1943, lived many TV lives. You saw him as Ernie’s right hand, Big Bird on Sesame Street, then Spider-Man swinging through The Electric Company, TV’s first live-action take. He died November 10 at 81. His family said, “Danny will be greatly missed.”

