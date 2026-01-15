Hollywood treats looks as casting requirements. Since the beginning of filmmaking, actresses got notes to fix noses or jaws or lose weight, sold as career insurance and a guarantee to book that big deal. Over the years, we’ve watched fame follow tweaks. Some said no, but others caved and gave in to the pressure. Here are 10 actresses who were told to fix their faces in order to make it big in Hollywood.

Eiza González

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Before Hollywood noticed, Eiza González ran Mexican telenovelas as a teenager. She pivoted hard, hit pause, then reintroduced herself in Baby Driver and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare with a new market and a new face. She openly talks about her facial “improvements”, which apparently include cosmetic procedures like rhinoplasty, cheek fillers/buccal fat removal, lip fillers, and Botox. “It was always kind of sold to me that I had to be a specific style of woman to be it, and the fact that girls in Mexico who are brown and Latina like me will see a campaign like this and recognize themselves in it with the scale of the brand makes me so honored and happy. It’s normalizing an image for people and making people feel included and seen,” she told Vogue.

Priyanka Chopra

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

Bollywood guards beauty rules like a nightclub door. Priyanka Chopra learned fast. After winning Miss World in 2000 at 18, insiders pushed a nose fix before roles. She tried rhinoplasty, but she refused further body edits.

Debra Messing

Image Credit: NBC

Debra Messing walked onto A Walk in the Clouds in the mid-1990s, confident and twenty-something. Then a love scene with Keanu Reeves froze. A director barked, “How quickly can we get a plastic surgeon in here? Her nose is ruining my movie.” She later told Elle in 2017, “It was a shock.”

Sofia Vergara

Image Credit: ABC

For many fans, Sofía Vergara feels frozen as Hollywood’s idea of Latin beauty. But before Modern Family hit in 2009, she was blonde. Casting rooms didn’t buy it. Dark hair sold “Colombian” according to them. She was asked to change her hair.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Image Credit: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

In 1985, Jamie Lee Curtis was 26, rolling after Perfect began production. A cinematographer refused to shoot her, citing eye bags. She chose surgery to keep cameras moving. Complications followed. Painkillers arrived. Dependency stuck. One comment became years of fallout.

Kirsten Dunst

Image Credit: Sony Pictures

Hollywood loves a makeover montage, but Kirsten Dunst passed. At 20, filming Spider-Man in 2002, a producer pushed for her to straighten her teeth. She said no. While others tweak, she trusted the camera, and everyone’s attention followed.

Rosie Perez

Image Credit: IMDB

In 2023, Rosie Perez proved silence was never her lane. To Variety, she recalled. “[My former agent] told me that if I dyed my hair blonde and got a nose job, ‘I can get you more jobs. Because you’re not Black.’” She replied, “Oh, my goodness. Like, thank you, fired.”

Claudia Doumit

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video

At SDCC 2024, The Boys star Claudia Doumit revealed that casting pushed her to change her nose. She once planned surgery after her first paycheck. “I realized one day that I was booking jobs with the way that I looked.” So she didn’t get the op.

Jennifer Grey

Image Credit: Vestron Pictures

After Dirty Dancing launched Jennifer Grey, Hollywood producers pushed a “better nose” for more roles. She complied with rhinoplasty in the early ’90s. It backfired. Audiences stopped recognizing her and she didn’t get as many jobs.

Marlene Dietrich

Image Credit: TCM

Marlene Dietrich reportedly ditched her back molars. Berlin-born, 29 at the time, she sharpened that profile before Morocco in 1930 and Shanghai Express in 1932. Extreme? Maybe. But she got the work.

RELATED: Jennifer Lawrence Says She Lost a Tarantino Movie Role Because She Was “Not Pretty Enough”