Home entertainment has been booming since the 2020 lockdown. Whether it’s larger TVs or improved surround sound systems, getting the most from your home setup has been the preferred manner in which to consume all your favourite shows and movies. Hisense has grown into one of the best-selling TV brands in South Africa and aims to keep pushing technological gains with its groundbreaking 100-inch TV, the Hisense 100U7K.

Better Technology

With the improved technology, TVs have been getting bigger and bigger. At the same time, pricing has also begun to reduce. With costs exceeding that of a new mid-range car a few short years ago, it’s now below the R100,000 mark, even for some of the largest and most advanced TVs on the market.

This has allowed many brands to inch towards the 100″ size in recent years. That’s massive. Thinking back to yesteryear, one of the largest TVs you could buy in the 90s was a 32″. In comparison, the 100U7K measures 3x the height and 3x the width – equal to 9x the size of TVs a little over 20 years ago.

Technology has really come a long way in a very short timeframe. Brands like Samsung, LG, and recently even Skyworth have done well in the local market.

Hisense entered the South African market in 1996 and quickly became the fastest-selling brand. Ten years ago, the brand also opened its first factory in South Africa in Atlantis, Western Cape. Since then, they’ve produced over 1 million TVs and 550,000 refrigerators, employing over 1,000 workers. Its latest 100U7K will also be manufactured at the plant, which exports internationally to Europe and the rest of Africa.

Hisense 100U7K TV Features

The new Hisense 100U7K TV is packed with plenty of notable specifications. This includes its mini-LED 100″ 4K panel, which supports a 144Hz refresh rate to deliver smooth motion while viewing. Its mini-LED technology delivers great brightness and contrast with deeper blacks and vibrant colours thanks to its Quantum Dot Colour technology.

However, the three main talking points are its IMAX Enhance support, Dolby Vision and Dolby Surround Sound enhancements, and AMD Free-Sync Premium for gamers. All of this is powered by its Hi-View Engine chip, which also allows for upscaling of any imagery to 4K viewing.

Imagine being able to sit back and enjoy the immersion of one of the largest TVs in the world, along with leading audio and visual quality. You don’t have to imagine any longer – it’s available today.

Where Can You Buy It?

The Hisense 100U7K, 100-inch TV is available online at hisense.co.za , as well as in stores at Hirch’s across the country. It currently retails for R84,999, with launch sales starting at R79,999.

