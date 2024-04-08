Herbert Chavez, who believes he is the world’s biggest Superman fan, has undergone 16 years of cosmetic surgery (21 in total and £4,400) to transform himself into his hero. A dressmaker from the Philippines, he has had surgeries on his nose and jaw, skin whitening, pectoral implants and abdominal implants performed in order to look like Superman. In 2018, we had the opportunity to speak with Herbert Chavez (also known as the Filipino Superman) about his love for The Man of Steel and the truth behind his obsession.

Herbert Chavez Is Obsessed With Superman

Herbert Chavez is known around the globe as the world’s biggest Superman fan. Tell us a bit about your surgeries and your passion for The Last Son of Krypton.

Herbert Chavez: [I have currently undergone] 21 surgeries, and my passion for Superman began when I was five years old. My goal is to look like Superman and inspire other people.

Would you describe your obsessive fixation with Superman? When did this all begin? Tell us a bit more about your obsession.

Herbert Chavez: It is obsessive, but it is also a way of achieving my dreams and inspiring other people that if u believe you can achieve anything. My last goal is to achieve the same height as Superman (6 feet, 3 inches).

Why Superman?

What is it about the Superman story that inspires you?

Herbert Chavez: The best is that he can help people no matter what situation they are in. I really want to help and inspire others, especially kids. For me, being a Superman impersonator is about giving happiness to everyone, especially the young ones.

Herbert Chavez’s Superman Memorabilia

Are you a collector of the comic books or is your collection strictly based on the films?

Filipino Superman: Based on everything, whatever collection it is. The important thing is that it’s Superman memorabilia.

In your vast collection of Superman memorabilia, what stands out to you as your most prized possession?

Filipino Superman: I received a life-sized statue of Superman. It is the most expensive gift I’ve ever gotten.

Filipino Superman Does It For The Kids And To Help Others

Are there any privileges to looking like The Man of Tomorrow?

Herbert Chavez: The best privilege is bringing happiness to the kids.

What is your ultimate dream/fantasy/experience as a Superman fan? What would be the best thing to happen to you?

Herbert Chavez: My ultimate dream is to be a perfect Superman lookalike, to have superpowers, and to help others.

Hypothetically, in an alternative universe where it would be possible, if you were Superman, how would you imagine yourself?

Herbert Chavez: I imagine myself to be a saviour of mankind.

