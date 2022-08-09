If new reports are to be believed, Warner Bros. reached out to Man of Steel‘s Henry Cavill in the hopes of signing a new contract that would see the actor return as Superman. Unfortunately, it seems he just isn’t interested anymore.

After the shocking events from Warner Bros. in the past few weeks, we’ve finally begun to process things and look into how the future of the DCEU could be. In case you’re not up to speed yet, the studio recently made a bold move to cancel the upcoming $90 million Batgirl film that was close to completion.

Additionally, a good number of the content planned for HBO Max was also cancelled, including a few DC projects. Along with the rebrand of HBO Max into Warner Bros. Discovery content, a 10-year plan for their superhero projects was announced, aiming to give the DCEU a blueprint similar to what the MCU has with Marvel Studios.

In light of a total management change and revamp for Warner Bros., it’s a bold move to offend a good number of fans and filmmakers in one fell swoop. Now, we are getting reports that the face of their biggest hero team is not too keen on making a return.

According to Fandango’s Erik Davis (via The Direct), Warner Bros. reached out to Henry Cavill in hopes of his return as the Man of Steel, Superman.

Surprisingly, he isn’t interested.

Davis’ full quote:

What have you heard about Henry lately, I’ve heard a story that they’ve asked him, and he doesn’t want to do it, he doesn’t want to come back.

Cavill’s relationship with this character is one that is met with a lot of passion and sincerity. Ever since his debut in 2013’s Man of Steel movie, he has consistently promoted, encouraged and supported the DCEU along with his fellow cast members. During the moments where the DCEU seemed directionless on the future of his character, he continued to give fans hope for his return.

After a few years of the Warner Bros. shenanigans, it seems like the British actor is finally ready to move on to other rewarding projects. This report is further strengthened by the lack of input from Henry Cavill amidst the announcement of a Black Adam vs Superman and a Supergirl project. One would assume that a central role in these movies would be accompanied with some teasers.

So far, we haven’t received any concrete confirmation that Henry Cavill is out and the silence from Warner Bros. could mean that they are still trying to figure out a way to do justice to Superman. As the franchise’s original Kryptonian hero, it would validate the 10-year plan far more than a recasting will.

As for other members of the Justice League, it seems like Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot are on board with their roles as Aquaman and Wonder Woman respectively. However, there doesn’t seem to be any concrete evidence suggesting Ben Affleck’s interest in a full-fledged return as the DCEU Batman either. A sliver of hope can be drawn from his recent impromptu return to show up as the caped crusader in some Aquaman reshoots.

Meanwhile, Ezra Miller is definitely not going to be showing up as The Flash anytime soon given his legal troubles and questionable lifestyle choices that have been the topic of discussion across social media. As for Cyborg, Ray Fisher has publicly criticised Warner Bros. and that is one thing these big Hollywood companies are quick to cover up and avoid. As it stands, the DCEU Age of Heroes may truly be over — at least Zack Snyder’s versions.

Tell us, do you think Henry Cavill should return as Superman in the DCEU?