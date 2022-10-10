After leaving his son, Jon Kent, with the task of protecting Earth in his absence, Kal-El took a bit of time off to help his allies, the Authority, liberate the planet Warworld from the rule of one of his old enemies, Mongul. He’s been gone a long time but Clark Kent is finally coming back home with the plan to once again take up his old mantel and return to his role as DC’s primary Superman in the upcoming Superman title from Joshua Williamson and Jamal Campbell.

What Does This Mean for Jon Kent’s Superman?

During his tenure as Superman, Jon grew into the role and quickly became a fan favourite. He became proactive, doing his best to take care of problems before they became too big to handle and trying to make a global difference rather than just sticking to the city of Metropolis. He has grown personally and developed not only himself but also the mantel of Superman and what it stands for.

Fans were worried that with Clark’s sudden return they might try to erase Jon and what he’s built, but Williamson has assured fans that the character isn’t going anywhere.

New and Old Villains Making a Return

The preview art that was released by DC gave us some insight into what exactly Clark Kent would be facing upon his return as Superman. With Lex Luthor in prison there’s not too much he can do (until he uses his powers as a billionaire and genius to get out that is), but there are still plenty of villains that are coming into the picture.

Bizzaro (the imperfect clone of Superman with reversed powers – ice vision, flame breath, X-ray vision through lead only – that was created by Lex Luther) and Silver Banshee (a villainess whose family was cursed with the powers of a banshee) are both making a return, as well as a couple of unknown characters that will definitely cause a bit of a challenge for the Man of Steel.

Help From the Whole Family

Williamson has made it clear that Clark will not be taking this journey by himself. The entire Superman Family will be coming along for the ride and helping him where they can. He will, as always, be joined by Lois Lane (the fearless reporter who first discovered him and later his wife), as well as Jimmy Olsen (a photojournalist who works at the Daily Planet and is good friends with both Lois and Clark) and, of course, Jon.

We have not gotten any news about the rest of the Super Clan, but we’re hoping that a few will make an appearance or at least get an honourable mention at some point in the comic books.

Fans of Superman are looking forward to the new comic and can’t wait to see Clark Kent operate as the Man of Steel once again. We’ll say it again, Clark Kent is back and according to DC, “The future of the Superman family has never been brighter!”

Tell us, are you happy that Clark Kent is returning as the main Superman again in the comic books?