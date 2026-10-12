With a Baywatch reboot coming to our screens in January 2027 (courtesy of Fox Entertainment and Fremantle), we can’t help but look back at the original cast. What have they been up to for the past few decades, and will they be part of this new project?

While Gena Lee Nolin hasn’t been confirmed as an official returning cast member, four original Baywatch stars have been, according to TheWrap: Kelly Packard, Michael Bergin and Erika Eleniak are set to guest-star, and David Chokachi has a recurring role. Pamela Anderson and David Hasselhoff are not among them. Nolin herself has said only that a Neely return is possible.

RELATED: 4 Original Baywatch Stars Are Back for Fox’s Reboot. Alexandra Paul, Pamela Anderson, and David Hasselhoff Aren’t Among Them

Either way, the actress is clearly excited about the reboot. Nolin commented “Cannot wait to watch you guys in action!!!❤️🤟🏼🔥” on Kelly Packard’s Instagram post that showed her back on set, where she is guest-starring as April Giminski.

But Baywatch aside, Gena Lee Nolin has had an impressive and interesting life of her own since she left the series in 1998 (returning for Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in 2003). Let’s take a look at her rise to fame, her years as ‘Neely’, and what she’s doing in 2026.

Gena Lee Nolin’s Early Life: From Duluth, Minnesota, to The Price Is Right

Do you remember the beautiful and glamorous women who presented the prizes on The Price Is Right? Well, that’s how Gena Lee Nolin broke into the entertainment industry (she modeled on the show from 1994 to 1995, according to Wikipedia) after moving to LA from Duluth, Minnesota (via Las Vegas, where her family moved during her senior year of high school). With her blonde locks and bright smile, she was perfectly suited to being a ‘Barker’s Beauty’.

Her résumé also includes a brief guest stint on The Young and the Restless (as a model named Sandy), alongside the role that would come to define her career.

Neely Capshaw on Baywatch: Gena Lee Nolin’s 1995–1998 Run

Image Credit: Fox Television Studios

From 1995 to 1998, Nolin played the scheming Neely Capshaw on Baywatch, appearing in 64 episodes according to IMDb (Baywatch has no overall Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, though its first season sits at 67%). She was originally introduced as a simple antagonist — the show’s new ‘bad girl’ — but her engaging screen presence kept her there, eventually marrying Mitch Buchannon himself (though the on-screen wedding later turned out not to be legally valid, per the Baywatch fandom wiki)!

Playing Neely pushed her to find a strength she hadn’t yet recognized in herself, Nolin told CityLife in August 2026. Despite her massive popularity on the show, Nolin walked away after three regular seasons, saying she had reached a point where she was burned out (her oldest son was about two at the time).

During the time of filming, Nolin was married to Greg Fahlman.

Gena Lee Nolin’s Life After Baywatch: Playboy, Sheena, and Hawaiian Wedding

Even once she’d hung up her red swimsuit, Nolin stayed busy. A few standout moments from the early 2000s include:

Headlining the jungle adventure series Sheena from 2000 to 2002 (35 episodes)

Posing for Playboy in the December 2001 issue

Returning as Neely for the reunion movie Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding in February 2003

In 2004, she married Cale Hulse. Baby #2 and #3 followed in the years after.

Gena Lee Nolin’s Hashimoto’s Disease Diagnosis and Advocacy

Nolin has said her symptoms began soon after the birth of her first son, and she first put them down to postpartum depression.

In 2012, FOX411 reported she had unknowingly been living with Hashimoto’s disease, an autoimmune condition that attacks the thyroid, for more than a decade.

She has since become an advocate, calling it “a very confusing and misunderstood disease,” and co-wrote the book Beautiful Inside and Out with Mary Shomon in 2013.

Where Is Gena Lee Nolin Now in 2026? Empty Nesting and Reminiscing on Her Baywatch Years

CityLife reports that Nolin moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, to be near family, and she is married to former NHL player Cale Hulse. She’s nearing an empty nest, with her youngest child turning 18 this year. The reboot was already filming when she spoke to CityLife in August.

In her August CityLife interview, Nolin said, “There’s only one Neely, really.” She also said a return as Neely is possible, though she wouldn’t say more. Is this a hint at an upcoming cameo? Or is it simply a tease and a claim over a character that truly belonged to her?

RELATED: Pamela Anderson Confirms She’s Not Returning to Baywatch — Here’s the Real Reason Why

]The new Baywatch premieres on Fox in January 2027, with episodes arriving on Hulu the day after they air. The original series is also free to stream on Plex.