Universal hasn’t made a big announcement just yet, but the internet may have done it for them already. Several Jurassic World: Liberation domain names were purchased recently, and they all now redirect to the franchise’s official site. That’s usually how these things start, right? Not always with a roaring T. rex, but with a simple purchase of a new URL.

If Universal sticks with Jurassic World: Liberation, it’s quite a loaded title. Liberation from what, exactly? Is the dinosaurs? The corporations? Or humanity’s bad decisions? After 2025’s Jurassic World Rebirth pulled in $869 million worldwide against a $200 million budget and landed a VFX Oscar nomination, Universal isn’t about to let its prehistoric golden goose go extinct just yet. Heck, the film ended up as the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2025. That kind of money buys you a sequel or two and, of course, a load more merch, toys, popcorn buckets, etc.

Scarlett Johansson is expected to return as covert ops specialist Zoe Bennett, alongside Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali. A June 9, 2028 release date is being targeted, although production hasn’t been locked in. Johansson’s 2026 calendar is quite full, with Mike Flanagan’s The Exorcist: Martyrs and Matt Reeves’ The Batman: Part II, so cameras may only roll in early 2027.

Edwards, known for The Creator and Rogue One, stepped in late on Rebirth after David Leitch exited over “creative differences.” At the time, that sounded promising. Edwards understands scale. He understands monsters. But, if we’re completely honest, Rebirth felt rushed. David Koepp’s script leaned on a tired plot stitched together from earlier entries, and the spectacle drowned out character work.

What was with that dad who went sailing close to the dangerous dinosaur island? And that boyfriend who clumsily survived every attack on the island? And don’t get us started on the Tyrannosaurus Rex failing to eat an inflatable boat.

It’s wild to think Jurassic Park turns 32 in 2026. Steven Spielberg’s 1993 classic still towers over anything else released in the franchise. Nothing has come close.

So what exactly does “Liberation” signal for viewers? Maybe it’s a reset for the franchise. Maybe a rebellion against the formula of bigger dinosaurs, bigger action and dumber humans. Or maybe it’s just another subtitle attached to a very expensive theme park ride. Cross your fingers it isn’t.

Either way, if Universal wants this series to last beyond 2028, it needs more than just spectacle now. It needs restraint and a reason to exist.

So, yes, Jurassic World: Liberation is a hopeful title, especially for those who are tired of visiting dino islands.

