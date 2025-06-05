It’s been 10 years since John Wick introduced us to a grieving hitman who just wanted to mourn his wife and pet his dog in peace. That small film, directed by Chad Stahelski and written by Derek Kolstad, sparked a full-blown action franchise, resurrected Keanu Reeves’ career, and added “gun-fu” to the pop culture dictionary. Now, after four adrenaline-drenched films and a misfired detour in the form of The Continental, we’re back in that violent, suit-tailored universe with Ballerina, a new spin-off that gives Ana de Armas all the powers of Baba Yaga.

Unlike The Continental, which takes place in 1970s New York, it doesn’t quite coincide with the legend that is John Wick and takes a look back at the early days of the titular hotel. In the latest film, Derek Kolstad returns as the co-writer, this time alongside Shay Hatten and director Len Wiseman, to breathe fresh life into the greater world of the John Wick franchise. But does it succeed?

Ana de Armas stars as Eve Macarro, one of the Ballerinas taken in and raised in the assassin tradition of the Ruska Roma. The story isn’t overly complicated or convoluted, going back to the simplicity of the original. Eve lives with her father, Javier Macarro (David Castañeda), near the coast, supposedly protected by the surrounding waters and the army of guards around their home. But things take a turn for the worse when The Chancellor (Gabriel Byrne) comes looking for Javier, who attempted to give Eve a better life away from all the killing.

During the altercation and attempting to help her escape, Javier is killed. Sometime after, Eve, now orphaned, is picked up by Winston (Ian McShane), who runs The Continental Hotel in New York and proceeds to set up a meeting for her with The Director (Anjelica Huston) to become a Ballerina. And so, her life begins on the road to becoming a paid assassin.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

As is often the case in her line of work, things don’t always run as planned. During one of her paid gigs, she comes across a man who bears the same mark as the assassins who raided her home as a kid. This reignites her past and sets the course of revenge against the group in an attempt to seek out and kill The Chancellor.

Is Ballerina a character study? No. At its core, it’s a tale of revenge. If you’re looking for an in-depth story with character study and surprise twists, this isn’t that film. The Wick-verse isn’t here to reinvent cinema. It’s here to punch, stab, and shoot its way through it.

There’s a light coming-of-age story showcasing the progression of Eve from a Ballerina to an assassin and being assigned to the field. However, it fills the role of a training montage, a feature often seen in 80s action films, albeit with a lot more focus.

Where the real value of the film lies, as with the John Wick saga, is its action, and fans are in for a treat here. It delivers great action throughout. There are plenty of choreographed hand-to-hand fights and gun battles to enjoy, which is capped off by a fair number of explosions and over-the-top weaponry.

What’s also great about its fighting scenes and other physical challenges is that the film makes a direct comparison between it and John Wick. Notably, the film makes us, as viewers, aware that Eve will never have the same strength as John Wick does. But, instead of just sidelining these attributes, Eve is told to embrace them and use all she has at her disposal to overcome them. The actual words “fight like a girl” are spoken, meant to drive home this message. She’s nimble, tactical, and resourceful, not just a clone of the Baba Yaga.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

Still, the film stumbles here and there. There are moments where Eve’s decisions feel off. Yes, she’s new to the game and figuring things out, but some are inexcusable. The most glaring of these is her driving a US muscle car, a black Ford Mustang of all vehicles, into a remote European town filled with Volvos and other everyday European cars. If you’re attempting to go unnoticed to reach your target, you may not want to stick out as easily. Or was it a smart attempt at drawing everyone pitted against her to the surface?

Another aspect where many may disagree with me was the inclusion of John Wick himself. Yes, everyone is going to love the inclusion of John Wick in the film, but I’m a little disappointed that his role is much more than a simple cameo. Ballerina takes place between the third and fourth films from the John Wick franchise, so he’ll be a point of reference, being active in the field and having visited The Director on several occasions. But, if you’re going to kickstart a standalone franchise with a new titular character, it would be best to showcase her competencies, especially given the earlier dialogue of her fighting to her strengths.

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina doesn’t rewrite the action rulebook, but it doesn’t need to. It delivers stylish violence, cool assassins, and a new lead with potential. Is Eve the next Baba Yaga? Not yet. But give her a few more bodies and a proper sequel, and she might just earn that title.

RELATED: John Wick Fans React as Dead Character Returns in Ballerina