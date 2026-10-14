The year is 1996 – Season 3 of The X-Files had already turned Fox’s once-cult series into a mainstream sensation. Chris Carter, the mastermind behind The X-Files, has conquered the monster-of-the-week formula, but now he wants something else. With Fox asking for a companion series to The X-Files, Carter knows exactly what to pitch.

Nodding to the then-recently released Se7en, Carter pitches to Fox the idea of “Seven in Seattle“. The idea was to make a show based on more realistic behavioral forensics, with just the right amount of paranormal twists. After a few revisions, Seven in Seattle turned into Millennium, a show that, in origin, had almost nothing to do with The X-Files. That separation would change radically as the show progressed.

What Is Millennium About? Supernatural Forensics

Image Credit: Ten Thirteen Productions

Much like Fincher’s Se7en, Carter wanted to add a psychological edge to Millennium. The show focused on ex-FBI agent Frank Black (played by Lance Henriksen). Black has a secret talent: he can see inside criminals’ minds. So, yes, Carter might have based himself on Se7en, but he arguably foreshadowed Fincher’s own Mindhunter by two decades.

Millennium gave Carter the chance to pursue a more traditional “serial killer” plot without the usual constraints of The X-Files and its overarching mythology. Black was also the antithesis of an idealist like Fox Mulder, turning him into the perfect protagonist for a grittier show.

The show premiered on October 25, 1996, about three weeks after the debut of The X-Files‘ Season 4. Initially, the network wanted to distance Millennium and The X-Files from each other. Despite that, the show’s first episode was a resounding success; the premiere drew 17.7 million viewers, making it the most-watched series premiere in Fox network history at the time. Things were looking good for Carter and Millennium. For a while.

Why Did Millennium Lose Its Audience? A Dark Spiral

Shows like Twin Peaks and The X-Files had conditioned audiences to expect at least some levity in the darkest dramas. Millennium wasn’t like that. The series was unrelentlessly bleak from beginning to end, and that started to wear audiences thin. By the time the second episode aired, Millennium had lost roughly a third of its audience: “Gehenna” drew 11.9 million viewers, down from 17.7 million a week earlier.

Fox’s Standards and Practices department reportedly constantly had to “soften” the show’s edges, but it was clear that they needed to pivot in a different direction for the next season. Chris Carter stepped back as the showrunner for Season 2 to focus on The X-Files and its first feature film, leaving Glen Morgan and James Wong in charge.

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Why Was Millennium Cancelled? Changing Tides

Image Credit: Ten Thirteen Productions

Season 2 was certainly…different. Morgan and Wong leaned more into the supernatural and conspiracy elements, making Millennium a more fitting X-Files spin-off. Still, that wasn’t enough to salvage the audience Fox desperately wanted. Against all odds, Millennium was renewed for a third—and final—season.

Morgan and Wong’s run ended with a global apocalypse that Season 3 swiftly retconned. That change was the first indication of the severe identity crisis Millennium was going through. The rest of Season 3 aired in full, ending on—you guessed it—a cliffhanger. That always happens with these forgotten sci-fi shows, doesn’t it? Fox cancelled the series in early 1999, though Carter was reportedly more interested in his next show, Harsh Realm.

Luckily for fans, the finale wasn’t the end for Millennium. Six months later, in November of 1999, and just in time for Y2K, Fox aired the X-Files episode “Millennium,” a crossover between Chris Carter’s two shows. In the episode, Mulder and Scully team up with Black to stop a necromancer from raising four dead former FBI agents. Just another Sunday for The X-Files.

While it never reached the heights of its sister series, and it wasn’t as provocative as Fincher’s Se7en, Millennium is still a fascinating watch [78% on Rotten Tomatoes]. Sure, it might not be as entertaining as The X-Files, but it only makes you appreciate even more the perfect storm that gave us Mulder and Scully in the first place. The series turns 30 on October 25, 2026.

Where to watch Millennium: as of early 2026, the series wasn’t on any major streaming service, reportedly because of music rights, but all three seasons are available on DVD (via JoBlo).

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