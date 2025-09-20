Movies get delayed. It happens. But when Warner Bros. pushed David Robert Mitchell’s Flowervale Street, a sci-fi film with Anne Hathaway, Ewan McGregor, Maisy Stella, and Christian Convery, from May 2025 to March 2026 and then to August 14, 2026, people started asking questions. Mostly because no one had the faintest clue what this movie was about. No trailer, no synopsis, nothing. Just a title and a really great cast. Reddit even had theories it was a secret Cloverfield entry, thanks to J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot producing.

Turns out, those Redditors were… kind of right and kind of wrong. According to World of Reel, the mystery project is a full-blown time-travel dinosaur movie. Yes, dinosaurs. Confirmed. Apparently lots of them.

Until recently, all we knew was that it was an “‘80s-set thrill ride” with a budget circling $85 million. Rumors of dinosaurs floated around, but Ewan McGregor himself tried to pour water on the fire in an interview with Collider: “Well, I don’t know where they’re getting dinosaurs from. That may or may not be the case. But no, I like [David Robert] very much, this film director, and I like very much the idea of working with Anne Hathaway.”

Sorry, Obi-Wan. The dinos are real.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Here’s the plot breakdown: McGregor and Hathaway play parents living on Flowervale Street. Life seems normal until they start noticing strange shifts in their neighborhood. Then, after a violent thunderstorm, they and their families wake up in the prehistoric era. And that’s the story. Suburban parents and kids versus giant lizards.

The film is described as tense but family-friendly, mixing Spielberg-style wonder with Jurassic Park intensity. Hathaway, by early accounts, steals the spotlight and looks like she’s having a blast on the sets.

The delay, it seems, wasn’t because the movie was a mess. Reports from test screenings suggested the film was already “90% completed” and well-received. Warner Bros. likely just wanted a better release window for what could be their big summer event movie.

For Mitchell, this project could be a major career swing. His last film, Under the Silver Lake (2018), had a rocky road, marked by multiple delays, a muted theatrical release, and a domestic gross of under $50,000. Still, it earned a cult following that’s been obsessing over its cryptic mysteries for years. Mitchell is also set to return to the horror world with They Follow, the sequel to his breakout hit It Follows, with Maika Monroe back in the lead. If things line up, 2026 might be his busiest year yet.

So, after years of radio silence, we finally know what Flowervale Street is… or at least could be about: a time-travel, dinosaur-packed, suburban survival flick with a nostalgic ’80s flavor.

